Students bring Black history to life at Cainhoy Elementary

At Cainhoy Elementary School, Black History Month isn’t being treated as a single lesson or one-day assembly. It’s been a month-long effort, and students are now ready to share the results.

On Friday, Feb. 27, from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., that work will culminate in the school’s annual Black History Program, an interactive event designed to put students at the center of the storytelling.

Families, community members, and alumni are invited to attend the afternoon program, which will move between a seated performance space and gallery-style stations throughout the building.

The event will begin with brief remarks from school leaders and community guests, followed by musical performances by each grade level, a dance piece from fifth graders, and short dramatic readings and monologues highlighting historical figures and personal narratives. Student artwork inspired by Black leaders and local history will be displayed in the hallways and multipurpose room, transforming the space into a walk-through gallery.

The program is being led by school counselor and 2026 Teacher of the Year Nadine Webb, who said this year’s guiding theme – “Know From Whence You Came,” a quote from writer James Baldwin – focuses on helping students understand the connection between history and their own lives.

“When Baldwin says ‘Know from whence you came,’ he’s asking you to hold your past close – the family stories, the pain, the small triumphs, the injustices – and let that knowledge shape how you show up in the world,” Webb said. “It’s a call to be honest with yourself about where you started, not to get stuck there, but to use that clarity as a compass.”

Throughout the month, teachers facilitated research projects on Black leaders and local stories, while art instructors integrated related projects into their lessons. Webb described the process as structured but student-driven, with students deciding how to present their work, through performance, visual art, or public speaking.

“Celebrating Black history affirms the identities of Black students, enriches all students’ understanding of the diverse community they live in, and builds empathy and respect,” Webb said. “It creates space for accurate, age-appropriate history that reflects contributions often missing from standard narratives and strengthens community ties by honoring local stories.”

Cainhoy Elementary has hosted Black History Month programs in previous years, including choir performances and student plays. Webb said the goal extends beyond a single afternoon.