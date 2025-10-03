Students sought to join Mayor's Commission

The City of Charleston is looking for students to join its 2025-26 Mayor’s Youth Commission.

Current 8th-11th grade students in Charleston County or Berkeley County School District schools, within the City of Charleston, are eligible. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 17.

MYC members meet regularly to provide leadership, collaborate on youth-focused initiatives, and work with city officials to create a positive community impact.

The MYC provides a forum for young people and gives them a meaningful voice in developing effective solutions to those youth issues and problems.

Members are selected to serve one term from March 2025 to May 2026, with the possibility to serve multiple terms during their high school tenure.

The commission meets monthly with the Office for Children, Youth, and Families staff and quarterly with Charleston Mayor William Cogswell.

Meetings are held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in downtown Charleston.

Members provide leadership, input, and ideas about how to combat community problems best. They offer their perspectives, determine strategies, and implement avenues to empower their peers.

To apply by the March 17 deadline, complete the form online.

If selected, students must submit a parent waiver plus a reference from your current principal to join the commission.

For questions please contact Jennifer Gorham-Guion at gorhamj@charleston-sc.gov or 843-965-4190.