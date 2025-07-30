Summer blackberries are wild, local and berry, berry good

There is something deeply satisfying about gathering food from the world around us, rather than from the local grocery store.

I have nothing at all against grocery stores, but there is a sense of belonging that comes from taking part in the natural order of things.

Fortunately for us, the Lowcountry abounds with healthy wild food sources, and Daniel Island, in particular, offers some very tasty summer treats to those willing to spend a little time and effort in the great outdoors.

Rubus fructosis is the scientific name for one of my favorite outdoor snacks. From late spring through the month of June, it can be found in field edges, along trails and pathways, and beside many of our island lakes and ponds.

If it isn’t obvious yet, I am talking about wild blackberries.

I sent some photos and directions to a group of neighbors with young children a few weeks ago. Right along the leisure trails, the edges of several ponds near our home were loaded with ripe and ripening blackberries.

I have fond memories of gathering blackberries as a boy, and our family enjoyed picking and eating them here on D.I. when our daughters were young.

Rubus is a genus within the rose family that includes blackberries, dewberries, raspberries, boysenberries, and others. Nearly all are tasty and edible, and none are poisonous.

According to the Clemson Cooperative Extension, blackberries are native to the Southeastern United States and common throughout much of South Carolina. They grow wild, but they have also been cultivated to make them less thorny, bigger, and sweeter.

Whether wild or farm-grown, the flavor of sun-ripened blackberries is delicious. There are some folks who dislike the tiny seeds, but this writer finds them a small price to pay for the enjoyment the berries bring.

As with anything one does in the outdoors, a little awareness goes a long way in berry picking.

Don’t pick the berries before they are dark and plump, or they will not taste good. There can also be thorns on the vines, so one should check for those and for any nearby poison ivy before turning young children loose. And give them a good rinsing before eating.

Long sleeves and gloves offer protection, but they are not required. Thick gloves can make it hard to gather the berries. It is also prudent to be on the lookout for snakes when reaching into thick vegetation and for alligators if the berries are close to the water.

For their efforts, blackberry pickers have a wide range of enjoyment options. These include cobblers, crumbles, pies, smoothies, plain berries (which are rich with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants), and the creme de la creme: blackberries with vanilla ice cream.

A word of warning: this diet buster is highly addictive, and if you are missing a child after having some, either he has gone back out to pick more berries or she has headed up to Publix for another box of ice cream. Adults have been observed to behave this way as well!