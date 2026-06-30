As summer heats up, so does the need for sun protection

As summer temperatures climb and more people head outdoors, dermatologists are reminding Lowcountry residents that protecting their skin from the sun is one of the best ways to reduce their risk of skin cancer.

According to Dr. Rachel Hill of Daniel Island Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting about one in five Americans during their lifetime.

"We're still seeing rates rise, largely because of cumulative sun exposure over the years," Hill said. "Thankfully, when skin cancer is caught early, it's typically very treatable and often curable."

One of the most common mistakes people make is assuming sunscreen is only necessary for beach or pool days.

"Daily exposure from outdoor activities, driving, walking to and from a parking lot, and even sitting indoors by a window really adds up," Hill said.

For everyday use, Hill recommends wearing sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30. Those spending extended periods outdoors should use SPF 40 to 50 or higher, especially during hot summer days. Sunscreen should be applied about 15 minutes before going outside and reapplied every two hours, or sooner, when swimming or sweating.

When choosing a sunscreen, Hill advises selecting a broad-spectrum product, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Both mineral and non-mineral sunscreens are effective, she said, and the best choice is one that people will use consistently.

Sunscreen, however, is only one part of sun protection.

"Protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and seeking shade, particularly in the middle of the day, are important components of playing it safe in the sun," Hill said.

Certain individuals face a higher risk of developing skin cancer, including those with fair skin, a history of sunburns or tanning bed use, numerous moles, a personal or family history of skin cancer, and people with weakened immune systems. Still, Hill emphasizes that everyone benefits from good sun protection habits.

She also encourages people to watch for any spots that are new, changing, or not healing. The ABCDEs of melanoma – Asymmetry, Border, Color, Diameter, and Evolving – can help identify suspicious lesions.

Hill says one of the biggest myths surrounding sun safety is the belief that a "base tan" offers protection.

"A tan is actually a sign of skin damage," she said. "Another misconception is that you don't need sunscreen on cloudy days."

For residents enjoying the outdoors this summer, Hill's advice is simple: make sun protection part of your daily routine.