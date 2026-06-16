Summer nights done right

With school out and college students returning home for the summer, many young people are searching for ways to stay busy after the sun goes down.

Fortunately, Charleston offers a variety of activities to help teens make the most of their summer nights.

One of the biggest attractions is the lineup of concerts at Credit One Stadium. This summer’s schedule includes major artists such as Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and more, giving local music fans plenty of opportunities to enjoy live entertainment right here on Daniel Island. A concert at Credit One is a great way for teens to unwind after a long school year and enjoy time with friends and family.

For those looking for a more relaxed evening, the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is a great way to get out of the house and support local vendors. Held every Tuesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m., the market provides a fun place for teens to walk around, browse local goods, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy live music.

Trivia nights have also become increasingly popular among local young adults. Daniel Island offers two opportunities each week to join in on the fun. New Realm Brewery hosts a competitive round of trivia every Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m., while Mac’s Daniel Island holds trivia every Wednesday at 7 p.m. These events are a great way to put your brainpower to the test while enjoying an evening filled with friendly competition and laughter.

Of course, some of the most popular summer activities don’t require tickets or reservations. Many local teens spend their days at local beaches and neighborhood pools, soaking up the sunshine and taking advantage of the long summer days. After a day spent relaxing by the water, groups of friends often cool down with an ice cream run. Popular local stops include The DIME on the Waterfront, 16 Handles in Point Hope, and Buck’s Deli & Market, which recently began serving soft-serve ice cream. Whether it’s a cone after a beach day or a late-night sweet treat with friends, summer simply wouldn’t be the same without ice cream.

Charleston is packed full of ways to keep teens entertained during the summer. Every day offers something new and something for everyone. From concerts and trivia nights to beach days and ice cream runs, there is no shortage of ways for teens to get out and have a little fun. No matter how you choose to spend it, a summer in the Lowcountry is guaranteed to be memorable.