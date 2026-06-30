Summer's sweetest roving tradition gets a modern upgrade

For many people, the sound of an ice cream truck instantly brings back memories of summer afternoons spent racing outside with a few dollars in hand. While the tradition may seem like a relic of the past, ice cream trucks are still making their way through neighborhoods across Daniel Island, Point Hope, and the CainhoyPeninsula.

Companies such as Mister Softee Charleston continue to serve local communities, proving that the classic summertime tradition is far from gone. In fact, today's ice cream trucks have found new ways to stay relevant by combining old-fashioned neighborhood visits with modern technology.

Frank Ruggiero, owner of Mister Softee Charleston, said the business has evolved beyond simply driving a route and hoping customers hear the familiar jingle.

"I think most people who invest in the business now look at how they can scale it with multiple trucks into multiple areas," Ruggiero said. "The industry has gone from just driving a specific route to doing weddings, HOA events, school events, birthday parties and block parties."

In addition to neighborhood visits, many ice cream truck companies now allow customers to book trucks online for private events. Some also offer mobile apps that let families track a truck's location in real time, replacing the days of waiting outside and listening for music.

The way customers pay has changed as well: no more digging for coins. According to Ruggiero, digital payments now account for the majority of transactions.

"The payments are split about 65/35 credit and Apple Pay to cash," he said.

Despite these technological changes, some things remain the same. Children still get excited when they hear the music approaching, and many rush outside just as previous generations did.

Ruggiero recalled a moment that reminded him why he started the business.

"One day we pulled around a corner in Carolina Park and eight kids in their pajamas were jumping up and down waiting for the truck because they heard the jingle," he said. "I said to myself this is why it will be worth it because these kids will remember this."

Mister Softee's most popular item is a simple vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles, but the truck offers much more than the novelty bars many customers expect. Sundaes, milkshakes, waffle cones, soda floats, and banana boats are all available, attracting customers of all ages.

For Ruggiero, the best part of the job is seeing the joy the truck brings to the community.

"Everyone is happy when they get ice cream," he said. "It's always fun to hear a five- or 10-year- old tell me, 'You need to come back every week.'"

While the ice cream truck experience may look a little different today, the excitement surrounding it remains unchanged. By embracing technology and expanding their services, businesses like Mister Softee Charleston have found ways to preserve a beloved summer tradition while adapting to modern lifestyles. Across Charleston neighborhoods, the familiar music of an ice cream truck still has the power to bring people outside and put smiles on faces.