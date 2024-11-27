Support SC Angel charities

During the holiday season, many folks are looking for ways to give back to those in need, and the 2024 Angel charities are doing good work with those gifts.

Ten charitable South Carolina organizations, including area group Neighbors Together, Inc. in North Charleston, have been named as Angels for 2024, highlighting the nonprofits that make significant contributions to the state’s communities and demonstrate sound management of their resources.

“Each year, I look forward to recognizing Angel charities that positively impact our great state,” South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond said. “Charitable organizations do so much for our communities, and I always enjoy meeting the nonprofit leaders who work selflessly to help others.”

The organizations recognized as Angels must devote at least 80% of their expenditures to charitable programs and meet stringent criteria, including a strong presence in South Carolina and compliance with state charitable solicitation laws.

This year’s honorees represent a wide range of causes, from housing assistance to wildlife preservation.

The 2024 Angels are listed alphabetically and with the percentage of expenditures directed to charitable programs.

● Cliffs Residents Outreach, Inc., Travelers Rest, 93.2%

● Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, Inc., Myrtle Beach, 83.7%

● Keepin’ It Real Ministries, Columbia, 95.4%

● Laurens County SAFE Home, Laurens, 81.2%

● Mary Sunshine House, Central, 82.6%

● Neighbors Together, Inc., North Charleston, 83.3%

● PlaySafe, Anderson, 82.2%

● PS I Love You Ministries, Spartanburg, 94.3%

● Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, 95.9%

● Mary Ann Morris Animal Society, Bamberg, 99.3%

Hammond encouraged South Carolinians to use these organizations as models when deciding where to donate their time or money.

“The 2024 Angels exemplify the diverse needs and passions of people across South Carolina,” he said. “I hope this recognition inspires others to give wisely and support causes that align with their values.”

Hammond also emphasized the importance of informed giving. The Secretary of State’s office offers resources such as the Give Smart SC app, which allows donors to verify charities’ registration and review financial information.

The app, available on the App Store and Google Play, provides details like total revenue, program expenses, and the percentage of funds used for charitable services.

The Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov also provides tutorials for nonprofits on filing financial reports. Those who have concerns about a charitable organization can file confidential complaints both through the app or the state’s website.

“I am grateful to recognize these remarkable organizations and hope they inspire all of us to work together to build stronger communities,” Hammond said. “As always, remember to give from the heart—but give smart.”

Information provided by the South Carolina Office of the Secretary of State.