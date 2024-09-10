Survivors give back

Joannah Sampson and Kandi Larson, residents of the Overture community on Daniel Island, are making October a month to remember by hosting a series of events to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

A duo of survivors and advocates, the women have been personally impacted by cancer and have teamed up to give back to the community.

“We realize that just about everyone you meet has been impacted by a diagnosis of cancer, and we want to honor those who have passed and those who have survived, all while raising money for research being done at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in downtown Charleston,” Sampson said.

Sampson is no stranger to the impact of cancer. As a two-time survivor, she battled both kidney cancer and triple-negative breast cancer.

“It is of the utmost importance to me that funds be continuously supplied to Hollings, as they are on the cutting edge of research. Today I am thriving thanks to the latest in medicines and treatments offered by Hollings,” she said.

Her commitment to the cause became even more personal when her husband, Gerry, was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma and B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “His treatments at Hollings have been highly effective, and we continue to live in hope of a cure.”

For Larson, the fight against cancer is also personal. Her son was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma when he was just in the second grade. After nine intense months of chemotherapy and surgeries, he was declared cancer-free and recently celebrated his 41st birthday.

“As a parent of a child with cancer, my entire life turned upside down and changed me forever. He is a living miracle, and I wanted to celebrate his life by giving back for all cancer research,” Larson said.

Sampson and Larson began their partnership last year when they hosted a silent auction for the National Breast Cancer Walk, raising over $4,000.

This year, they decided to go all out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month but expanded their efforts to raise awareness for all forms of cancer.

“We realized that almost everyone had been impacted by some form of the disease and that our focus on breast cancer really left out a large portion of our diverse population here at Overture,” Sampson said. “By being more inclusive, we aim to bring in more people, celebrate survivorship, and memorialize those who succumbed to this dreaded disease.”

“Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for a cure!”

The Overture duo have also teamed up with several Daniel Island businesses to organize a month full of events under the theme: “Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for a cure!”

The month-long series of events includes lunches, social gatherings, and wellness activities designed to unite the community in the fight against cancer.

The campaign kicked off with an ice cream social at Baskin-Robbins on Oct. 5, with other local businesses like New Realm Brewery, Posh Nail Lounge, and Lucia’s Premium Pet contributing gift certificates, baskets, and raffle prizes throughout the month.

All proceeds will support LOWVELO, a city-wide cycling event on Nov. 2, that annually raises money for the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

Sampson and Larson have been deeply moved by the generosity of local businesses.

“Both Kandi and I cried as owners shared their cancer stories, actually thanking us for carrying out such important work for a worthy cause,” Sampson said. “In a world of huge corporations and click-and-buy mentality, the person-to-person connection can be lost. We lose out on hearing stories, shaking hands, giving and receiving hugs, and taking care of each other.

“The small businesses we have connected with have left huge impacts on us, and we encourage all Daniel Island residents to spend their time, money, and energy supporting these wonderful people.”

Sampson and Larson hope this year’s cancer awareness campaign will strengthen the sense of community on the island while raising funds for research.

“Cancer research is the key to eradicating this insidious disease, and we can’t think of a better or more worthy cause to highlight,” Sampson said. “We are already banging out ideas for next October… but with this year’s successful events, we will be energized to continue these cancer awareness campaigns long into the future!”

October events schedule

All events are open to the public and will be held at Overture Daniel Island at 7700 Farr Street, behind the Bishop England football stadium. Funds raised will go directly to LOWVELO, an annually cycling event that raises funds for the Hollings Cancer Center to support lifesaving cancer research.

Oct. 9, Lunch & Learn with Hollings Cancer Center, 12 p.m.

Hear from cancer researchers and learn how your donations are making an impact, featuring Wellness Bingo and a prize drawing.

Oct. 14, 21, 28, Monday Ice Cream Socials, 3-5 p.m.

Different ice cream vendors each Monday, with prize drawings and creamy desserts.

Oct. 18 , Cancer Card Bingo, 2 p.m.

Play bingo with prizes for winners.

Oct. 23, SnoBar at Wine Down Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy boozy ice pops and participate in prize drawings, lunch and learns, and Cancer Card Bingo.

Oct. 25, Casino for a Cure, 3-5:30 p.m.

An afternoon of music, dancing, and casino games, including a 50/50 raffle and high-end prizes.

Additional activities include a 50/50 raffle at each Monday Ice Cream Social, Wine Down Wednesday events, and Thursday Breakfasts throughout October.

For a $100 donation, participants can receive a Golden Ticket, granting free entry and treats to all Monday socials, the SnoBar event, and Casino for a Cure.

For more information about the events or how to get involved, visit liveoverture.com/communities/overture-daniel-island/neighborhood/ and click on the events tab.