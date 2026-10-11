Suspect in car break-in found with sawed-off shotgun, alcohol in truck

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Oct. 16-31.

DRUG/NARCOTIC VIOLATION

On Sunday, Oct. 18, an officer was conducting routine patrol at Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road when a vehicle was observed with an expired decal. A traffic stop was conducted, and the officer detected an odor of marijuana. The officer reported four grams of marijuana in the center console and an additional five grams in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard. The driver and passenger were issued warnings for possession of the drug, which was seized and destroyed.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

An officer responded to Matisse Street on Sunday, Oct. 18, in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that he observed a male exit a pickup truck, approach his vehicle, and break into it. The suspect entered from the passenger side and rummaged through the center console, removed an air pump, then returned to his truck and drove away. The incident was captured on a door camera. While the officer was checking the surrounding neighborhood, he located the pickup truck described by the complainant, parked near a pond. The driver’s side door was left open, and the engine was running. A short time later, a man emerged from the park area across the street who stated that the vehicle belonged to him. Police observed a brown, wooded sawed-off shotgun on the front passenger seat and multiple alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. The air pump was recovered, along with a camouflage face mask, and a pair of gloves. The complainant confirmed with Team 5 that he wanted to move forward with pressing charges.

BICYCLE THEFT

On Monday, Oct. 26, police responded to Seven Farms Drive when a family reported that two bicycles, which were parked in a common space but not secured, had been stolen from their apartment complex. One was an electric bike, and the other was an older model performance bike. The officer recorded the serial numbers and patrolled the area but did not locate the bicycles.

WIRE FRAUD