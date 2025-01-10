Suspect poses as cash register repairman, flees with cash

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Sept. 1-15.

BURGLARY/BREAKING AND ENTERING

On Sept. 8, an officer responded to Waterline Street in reference to a burglary of a storage container located on an active construction site. The complainant, an employee of the construction firm, stated that five power tools were stolen. Missing items included three hammer drills and two bandsaws, with a total value of $850. Team 5 captured footage of the damaged locking mechanisms that were likely cut with an angle grinder or saw. While there are no security cameras on the site, police will review surveillance footage captured at the entrance of the property.

HIT-AND-RUN COLLISION

A collision was reported at the intersection of Jack Primus Road and Clements Ferry Road on Sept. 8. The victim advised that she was stopped at a red light on Clements Ferry when her vehicle was struck by an older model, white sedan. The suspect left the scene of the accident immediately. A witness who was operating heavy equipment near the scene of the accident approached and provided the license plate number of the vehicle that fled. A Department of Motor Vehicles query of the provided tag number revealed that it was registered to a SUV out of McClellanville. The responding officer conducted a Flock camera search of the license plate and traced it to an unregistered white sedan traveling on Clements Ferry Road after the accident. The victim positively identified it as the one that hit her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

A convenience store on Island Park Drive contacted Team 5 on Sept. 9 to report both self-checkout machines had been tampered with at the store. The exterior doors and the interior money drawers were opened, along with a damaged locking mechanism. The store manager noted that the register funds were missing, totaling $480. Police reviewed security footage, and the manager recognized the suspect as someone who frequented the store. The suspect told a cashier he was there to service the checkout machine. The video showed the individual opening the machines and placing unknown items into a grocery bag before leaving the store. The case is pending.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

On Sept. 13, an officer responded to Clements Ferry Road after receiving multiple calls about a swerving vehicle. One witness stated that he was nearly struck by the vehicle, while another observed that the truck hit a guardrail. The vehicle was seen turning into an apartment complex and was found parked there, running with the lights on. The officer made contact with the driver and noticed that her speech was slurred, and she was unsteady on her feet. Damage to the vehicle, consistent with a 911 caller’s description, was noted. A standard field sobriety test was issued. Police say the driver displayed multiple signs of impairment, admitted to drinking three beers, and other bottles of alcohol were found in the vehicle, sealed with blue painter’s tape.