Suspect schemes to steal packages from mail store

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Patrol Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between July 1 to 15.

THEFT FROM A BUILDING

On July 1, an officer responded to a condominium under construction on River Landing Drive.

There, the officer met with the superintendent, who advised that residents complained that documents were missing from their apartment.

Construction crews, with an escort, were permitted to enter the units on July 1 to conduct water testing with prior permission.

The complainant said that he left the building on June 30, and at the time, there were two checkbooks and a passport on a desktop situated toward the rear of the apartment near the construction.

When he returned, the items were missing. No invalid checks were deposited. Video surveillance was not installed in the area.

HIT-AND-RUN COLLISION

A driver for a food delivery service told police he was a victim of a hit-and-run collision on Seven Farms Drive on July 6. He stated that while he was parked at a restaurant and sitting in his vehicle, a driver in front of him fell out of her vehicle.

The complainant stated that the individual appeared to be intoxicated. While attempting to help her, her car rolled into his, which caused damage to both vehicles.

The complainant told the driver that he wanted a police report to document the damage, and she fled the scene. He followed her to an address on River Landing Drive, where she parked and then fled again.

Later, officers were able to locate the vehicle behind a building on River Landing Drive and noted damage on its rear and sides. There are cameras outside of the business where the incident occurred.

Team 5 is in the process of reviewing the footage captured.

LARCENY BY FALSE PRETENSES

A female entered a mail delivery store on Seven Farms Drive and stated she was there to pick up three packages for her boss. She presented a picture of an individual’s ID from her phone and offered to provide tracking numbers for the deliveries.

The employee located the packages and handed them to the female, who abruptly left the store and drove away in a black sedan.

Two hours later, a man arrived at the store to pick up his packages, which contained home speakers valued at $8,000. He told police that he had not sent anyone to pick up the packages and did not have any employees. He did not know why someone would have a photo of his ID.

Surveillance footage will be reviewed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On July 12, an officer was called to Barfield Street to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle had been parked in a driveway the night before, left unlocked with two sets of keys inside.

The resident does not have video cameras, and there is no tracking device in the vehicle.

Another vehicle that was locked with both sets of keys in the vehicle was stolen from Wando Landing Street on July 14. Flock cameras recorded the vehicle near St. Thomas Island just after midnight.

The complainant confirmed that he was not in the vehicle at that time.

There were no video cameras in the area and no tracking device in the vehicle.