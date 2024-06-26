Suspects slip away with inflatable water slides

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between June 1-15.

Larceny

A theft was reported on June 3 on Wambaw Creek Road. Over a weekend, two large inflatable water slides were stolen from the property. Suspects entered a secured yard to remove the two items, valued at $7,500. No surveillance equipment was available in the area.

Vandalism

On June 4, three males were observed entering a pool area on River Landing Drive. One suspect jumped over the fence and then opened the gate to allow the other two in. Witnesses using the pool reported that one suspect slammed the gate with force, causing the locking device to break. Damages were estimated at $500. Team 5 is reviewing surveillance footage to assist in identifying the individuals.

Structure Fire

On June 8, officers assisted the Charleston Fire Department with a structure fire on Beech Hill Drive. The home was destroyed, leaving two residents displaced. The American Red Cross responded to the site to provide assistance to the family. Fire marshals are handling the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Traffic Arrest

Officers observed a black Nissan Murano driving at a high rate of speed and disregarding a stop sign on Farr Street on June 11. Subjects abandoned the vehicle on Farr and attempted to leave Daniel Island by taking an Uber. It was determined the car was stolen from a Dorchester County resident. A juvenile was arrested for theft and traffic offenses.

Credit Card Fraud

On June 12, a resident of Robert Daniel Drive reported that his USAA credit card accounts, along with an Apple credit account, were compromised. Several attempts to use the card were declined. One unauthorized charge for $3,800 was approved at a business in Minnesota. Central detectives are investigating.

Burglary

Between June 9-13, an unknown individual entered an unlocked balcony storage area and removed a black bag containing a Ryobi rotary tool kit valued at $200. No surveillance footage was available in the area.