Swimming safety tips you should know before jumping in the pool

A somber warning for parents as summer approaches: Nearly 400 children die each year from drowning in pools and spas, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

And after decades of decline, those numbers across the United States are on the rise.

A recent Centers for Disease Control Vital Signs study reveals that from 2020 to 2022, over 4,500 people drowned each year – 500 more annually compared to 2019.

Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, emphasized the gravity behind these numbers.

“I’ve seen firsthand the effects of drowning…families forced to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon,” she said. “When I just look at the overall numbers, with over 4,000 people dying – that’s over 12 people a day – that’s really one person every two hours. And those are lives, not numbers.”

The study pointed out that the groups most at risk are children ages 1 to 4 and adults over 65. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children under 5, and the second leading cause for those under 14, with most incidents occurring in swimming pools.

Several factors contribute to the rising drowning rates. Dr. Houry attributes the increase to barriers in accessing swimming and water safety skills training. Clint Fore, vice president of sales at Aqua Blue Pools, said it comes down to safety oversights by pool owners.

Common causes of pool drowning

Inadequate supervision: “Relying solely on barriers without proper supervision is dangerous, Fore said. “Always having a responsible adult supervising children and inexperienced swimmers when the pool is in use is essential.”

Lack of safety equipment: Failing to have basic safety equipment such as life rings, reaching poles, and first aid kits readily available near the pool area can delay response in an emergency.

Lack of emergency response plans: Many pool owners do not have a clear emergency response plan or have not communicated it to family members and guests. Knowing how to respond to emergencies, including performing CPR and contacting emergency services, is crucial, Fore said.

Failure to close pool covers: Not closing a pool cover when the pool is not in use can be a significant oversight, Fore said. Safety covers can help prevent accidental drownings by keeping the pool inaccessible.

Lack of education about swimmer safety: “Not educating family members and guests about pool safety rules can lead to unsafe behaviors,” Fore said. “Clear rules, like no running, no diving in shallow areas, and not swimming alone, should be communicated and enforced.”

Understanding these oversights can be the first step in preventing pool drownings. Mary Beth Vassy, a pediatric prevention coordinator at MUSC, said, “The best way to prevent drowning is to learn how to swim.”

Outside of that, Vassy recommends following the National Drowning Prevention Alliance’s five layers of protection that should be used around water.

Prevention Measures

1. Barriers and alarms

Vassy advises using four-sided fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates, pool safety covers, and alarm systems to help prevent children and unauthorized adults from accessing water unsupervised.

Fore agreed, adding, “Safety fencing adds another layer of protection by adding a vertical barrier around the pool.”

2. Supervision

Active supervision is key, Vassy said. She stressed the importance of having a dedicated “water watcher” who is free of distractions, and said children should not be allowed in water without supervision. “Drowning is silent, therefore active supervision is key,” she said.

3. Water competency

Ensuring everyone knows basic water safety skills, such as floating, treading water, and efficient swimming, is essential. “Anyone in the water should know how to protect themselves against the water,” Vassy said.

4. Life jackets

While life jackets are vital in natural bodies of open water, Vassy said they can be just as life-saving in a pool if properly fitted.

5. Emergency preparation

Knowing CPR can mean the difference between life and death in a drowning incident.

Vassy urges parents and caregivers to take CPR classes offered by the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.

“Starting CPR is the most effective thing to do before help arrives,” she said. “With 911 operators on the phone, they can walk you through the steps of what to do. Doing so can improve outcomes, as each second the brain is without oxygen, the likelihood of severe long term effects increases.”

Advice for pool owners

Fore has seen many pools and pool owners in his role at Aqua Blue Pools. His top advice for keeping kids safe around water is “Supervision! Supervision! Supervision! Constant adult supervision is the key to preventing drowning. There is nothing available on the market that can replace it.”

Dr. Houry echoed the importance of vigilance.

“I’ve seen firsthand the effects of drowning: families forced to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon,” she said. “Understanding the barriers to accessing basic swimming and water safety skills is crucial in decreasing drowning rates. Every second counts in a drowning emergency, and the best way to protect our children is to be prepared and proactive.”