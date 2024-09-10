Swing for the Lowcountry tees off to support local breast cancer patients

Ladies, get into the swing of things and don your best pink attire for the 4th annual Swing for the Lowcountry, Monday, Oct. 28, at the Daniel Island Club.

The event unites women of all ages for a day of golf, tennis, and pickleball to raise funds for local breast cancer patients.

More than just a fundraiser and some friendly competition, organizers hope The Swing fosters a supportive community for survivors and those currently battling the disease, while easing their financial burdens so they can focus on recovery.

Founded by breast cancer survivor Lori Bayer, the event was born from a need to give back.

“As a six-year breast cancer survivor, The Swing has become my silver lining from this deadly disease,” she said. “I work every day to ensure that our foundation is making a difference in the lives of Lowcountry breast cancer patients.”

Bayer, who created the charity for the sole purpose of serving others, said the funds raised will directly benefit Lowcountry residents with cancer.

“Ninety cents of every dollar we spend goes directly to a breast cancer patient.”

Since its inception, The Swing has raised $400,000 to support local breast cancer patients.

“Last year alone, we raised $200,000, all of which has been disbursed through our local nonprofit hospitals,” Bayer said. “For 2024, we are setting our sights on $300,000.”

The funds cover essential expenses like gas, groceries, childcare, rent, and utilities for breast cancer patients during treatment.

“To date, we have helped over 400 women and their families,” she said. “Going through breast cancer treatment is hard enough. Why should they be faced with financial stress when we all can help?”

The Swing for the Lowcountry has grown into a cherished event, bringing together local women to compete in sports, share their stories, and celebrate life. The day culminates with the Lunch Gala, featuring lunch, drinks, raffle baskets, and both a silent and live auction.

Island resident Rebecca Bechhold, an adviser on The Swing board and former oncologist, has dedicated more than 30 years to treating breast cancer.

“Working in the Lowcountry, I saw an enormous need for breast cancer patients to get some financial help as they go through treatment,” Bechhold said.

“The road to recovery is a long, difficult grind for women who just want to get their normal life back. That is who I think about during this event.”

Three hundred women have registered for the sold-out Swing 2024, including Becky O’Toole, a Daniel Island resident who survived both breast cancer and leukemia.

“Having two young children at the time (of diagnosis), it was an immediate scramble of childcare, recovery time, and balancing so many new costs,” she said. “While community, friends, and family can provide support in so many crucial ways, there is something about care coming from a place of, ‘We knew you needed this, and we know you didn’t want to have to ask.’”