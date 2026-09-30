The Swing returns!

Join the Daniel Island community on Oct. 26 for the annual Swing charity event to help make a difference in a cancer patient’s life. The event includes golf, tennis, pickleball, delicious food, and a live auction.

Over the years, The Swing has raised over $1.5 million and supported more than 1,000 local breast cancer patients. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 a.m. at theswing.org.

Lori Bayer, founder of the annual event, said The Swing was born out of her breast cancer journey. She knows firsthand how frightening a cancer diagnosis can be, not just physically and emotionally, but financially. Bayer credits the Daniel Island community with helping her through her breast cancer journey.

“As a neighbor and a survivor, I experienced firsthand what it means when people come together and say, ‘You are not going through this alone.’ That is why The Swing means so much to me.”

Becky O’Toole, resilient breast cancer survivor, immediately connected with Bayer’s mission to aid others, a bond forged through shared challenges. At the time of her diagnosis, her children were just starting elementary school. Her comprehensive insurance, her husband’s accommodating employer, her flexible artist’s schedule, and her friends’ unwavering support made her fortunate.

“Learning about The Swing, my eyes were opened to the great needs that arise from women who do not have the same support that I had," she said. "A diagnosis can be so alarming (especially with questions such as) taking leave from work and paying electricity bills.”

O’Toole’s hope for The Swing’s future is for new donors and sponsors to help increase giving capacity.

“In truth, we have all been affected by breast cancer, whether it is a friend, a family member, or a special soul in our community,” she said. “Knowing that The Swing gives nearly every penny we earn to those in need is a tremendous testament to the work and mission.”

Shannon Campbell's involvement started with a donated gift card to his restaurant, Mozzo Deli. Last year, his private catering dinners raised $78,000 for the event. Campbell is grateful for teaming up with local chefs Patrick Owens, Rodney Scott, and his daughter Katelyn to expand the charity’s profitability. The charity became more personal after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I think the combination of Denise's diagnosis and my wanting to help make a difference in the lives of patients fighting cancer is what pushes me. It's also been a joy getting to know and work with Lori and her team through the years,” Campbell said. “I've had to become a bit of a salesman the last couple of years, but sharing the 'why' with folks when I'm out soliciting is fun and easy.”