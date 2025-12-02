From Swiping to Soulmates

Dating may have evolved with technology, but the quest for love remains timeless.

From the traditional meet-cute to today’s swipe-right culture, couples on Daniel Island and Clements Ferry share their paths to lasting relationships and advice on finding love in the digital age.

Love at first swipe

Nina and Chris Hart’s love story began on the dating site Bumble, though Nina admits she had doubts about online dating before meeting her future husband.





“I was so uninterested in every guy I had met before; I was surprised to have met one where we clicked so easily!”

Their first date, a casual meetup at an Isle of Palms dog park, quickly turned into a second date after Nina fibbed about leaving to help a friend move, only to call Chris for a drink soon after.

“I realized I actually had fun with him, so I called him back to meet me for a drink. He never mentioned my obvious lie, so I guess he was happy to see me longer, too!”

Despite meeting through an app, Nina believes dating is trickier today because of social media. “You scroll through their platforms, and both people make assumptions and biases before ever meeting.”

To keep their relationship fresh, the now-married couple prioritizes time for one another each week, whether over a glass of wine or a board game. Nina’s advice? “Be open to who your heart picks for you.”

A “rocky” start

Laura and Chris Gallagher’s love story is a classic case of the unexpected turning into something extraordinary.

Laura was new to the neighborhood, and Chris, living across the street, offered to help her change a lightbulb. But the real spark ignited that night when Laura, exhausted from unpacking, tossed pebbles at Chris’s window with a bottle of wine in hand.

“I flagged him down with a bottle of wine and two glasses,” Laura laughed. “He was over in minutes, and he never left after that night.”

Chris knew early on that it wasn’t going to be a conventional love story. “Our relationship was nothing traditional by any means,” he said.

Laura agreed, recalling their first night of endless conversation. “I was a hot, sweaty mess up on a ladder during the first conversation we had. Who would have thought it was going anywhere else?”

The happy couple is thankful they met the old-fashioned way, compared to current-day digital distractions. Their secret to keeping things fun is lots of laughter and poking fun at one another.

“You have to find ways to keep the other person interested and engaged,” Chris said. “Do things the old-fashioned way — in person. That way you know if there’s real chemistry. We’re best friends who do life better together. Ups and downs and all. That’s what it comes down to.”

Middle school sweethearts

For Dillon and Kortney Sizemore, love started long before dating apps came on the scene. They met in middle school and quickly became close friends. “She was a sweetheart, stunning inside and out,” Dillon remembers.

It took him a few years before making his move, but Dillon knew he had found his wife even at a young age. Their bond remained strong even when he went off to join the military at 18. “We never lost touch and stayed close friends through it all.”

After a decade together, Dillon and Kortney have lived in four states and raised three kids. “We make a strong team. Through strong communication, we make time for just us two. Taking trips and date nights are the best!” Dillon said.

When it comes to modern dating, Dillon notices how things have changed. “It’s more complex today with social media and dating apps. There’s that perception of perfection that makes expectations unrealistic.”

Despite the digital noise, Dillon believes love is out there for everyone. “Be vulnerable, take chances, be confident, and remember relationships aren’t all sunshine and rainbows. Social media will create that perception, but building a strong marriage takes real work and compassion.”

High school reunion to forever love

Eric and Sarah Gabriel’s story began at their 25th high school reunion, where Sarah made the first move. “She introduced herself to me and told me I had nice hair!” Eric said.

After getting to know each other, the couple decided to make it official, even though they lived in different states. After a few months of long-distance, Eric suggested they date other people, but Sarah quickly shot that down.

“She promptly replied ‘no,’ so we made it official!” Eric laughed. “We never imagined meeting our forever person this way.”

The couple keeps the flame going with regular date nights and lots of “I love you’s.” When love comes unexpectedly, Eric has one piece of advice: “Don’t look too hard. Love will find you.”

Swiping right to forever

For Elizabeth and Bryan Brozman, finding love came through the digital world. Elizabeth met Bryan on Bumble after some “great dates” and a few “terrible ones.”

“You have to have a lot of patience!” she laughed.

After swearing off the apps, her mom and sister pushed her to go out on a Friday night and give it another shot. Trying one last time, Elizabeth met Bryan, and the rest is history.

“I immediately felt a connection I hadn’t felt with anyone before,” she said. “I had been divorced with two kids and wasn’t too keen on getting remarried until Bryan. He changed my entire perspective,” she said. “He stepped in and gave my kids — now our kids — all the love a dad has to give!”

Married last year at the Daniel Island Club, the couple is focused on their next chapter: Bryan adopting Elizabeth’s kids. Her advice for those seeking love today?

“Be patient and don’t ever settle. You may have to kiss a few frogs to find your Prince Charming, but your person is out there!”