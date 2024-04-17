Switch-A-Roos eases youngsters’ growing pains

Very few things in life are a sure thing, but one thing for certain is children grow fast, and their growth spurts can be expensive.

Switch-A-Roos, a semiannual event touted as South Carolina’s largest children’s consignment sale, is set up to help Lowcountry families lessen the financial load.

The spring and summer sale will be held May 9 through May 11 at the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant.

Switch-A-Roos has something for everyone, from residents who want to make money on gently used children’s items to bargain hunters who want to save up to 90 percent off retail prices.

Daniel Island resident Joanie Porter and her friend Robin Cartee decided to bring the Switch-A-Roos concept, started 20 years ago in Greenville, to the Lowcountry in 2018.

“With seven children between the two owners, we know that every family needs Switch-A-Roos,” Porter said. “We provide an excellent way for you to sell your new and gently used children’s items, while shopping from only the best in name brand and specialty.

“All seven of our kids have had their clothes bought and sold at Switch-A-Roos,” she said. “They all now help us in one way or another in the business.”

Even though there are only two sales a year, Porter said they work all year to provide the best experience.

“My favorite day is the New Parents Day because you see the excitement on a new mom finding the perfect piece of clothing, furniture, stroller, or car seat for a third of the price, allowing them to stretch their budget further,” she said.

Amanda Harridge is both a customer and a consignee. She, too, includes her children in the process.

“This is also a great way to encourage a spring or fall clean-out. I have now incorporated our children by motivating them to help purge, tag, and organize, which earns them money for charity or their own spending too. A win-win!” Harridge said.

Daniel Island resident Sarah Murray said the event is a must-attend.

“Children grow fast and go through clothes, toys, and stages of equipment needs like crazy,” Murray said.

“Shopping at Switch-A-Roos’ semiannual event gives you the ability to buy in bulk for the season or season of life, and get name brand clothes and trendy styles for a portion of the cost in stores, saving you time and money and your sanity,” Murray said.

Porter says on the final day, many consignors choose to donate their unsold items to local charities, including the Airman’s Attic (jbcharleston.jb.mil). Airman’s Attic provides free clothes, household goods, furniture, toys, and more to local military members.

Lead volunteer coordinator Dana Landes said many military families do not have a community support system because of frequent moves.

“This means no hand-me-downs from friends and family on a tight budget.” she said. “The donations we receive from Switch-A-Roos allow us to offer this support and provide a sense of comfort to parents.”

To learn more about the upcoming sale, go to switcharoosconsignment.com.