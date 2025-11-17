Switch up your holiday meal with pumpkin ravioli

The holiday season is a time for creating meals and memories that last a lifetime, but it’s also one of the busiest times of the year. In the blur of commitments, crowded schedules and endless prep, the tension between a desire to create magical meals and wanting to actually enjoy them is real.

When you’ll be spending many special evenings around the table during the holiday season, streamline the cooking process – whether you need a dish that can be made in advance and frozen for easy entertaining like this Homemade Pumpkin Ravioli with White Wine and Herb Butter Sauce or one that lets you focus on the fun and celebrations even with guests in town such as Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese with Bacon.

Homemade Pumpkin Ravioli with White Wine and Herb Butter Sauce

Recipe courtesy of Marge Perry and David Bonom

Servings: 4

Ravioli:

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

1 large egg, lightly beaten

⅓ cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus additional for serving (optional)

2 tablespoons plain dried breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 pinch ground nutmeg

48 round dumpling wrappers water

Sauce:

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided

⅓ cup chopped shallots

⅔ cup dry white wine

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

¼ teaspoon salt

To make ravioli: Line fine mesh sieve with dampened cheesecloth. Add pumpkin puree and strain for 1 hour. Transfer to a bowl and stir in egg, cheese, breadcrumbs, sugar, salt and nutmeg.

Arrange six dumpling wrappers on the work surface in a single layer. Place 1 tablespoon pumpkin mixture in the center of each and brush edges with water. Place a second wrapper over filling, carefully pushing out any air bubbles then pressing edges to seal.

Transfer ravioli to a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Place a sheet of plastic wrap over ravioli. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Over medium heat, bring salted water to a gentle simmer.

To make sauce: In saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add wine, bring to boil and cook until mixture resembles wet sand, 8-9 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low and whisk in remaining butter and heavy cream until melted. Stir in sage, chives and salt; keep warm, stirring occasionally.

To cook ravioli: add half to simmering water and cook, stirring gently once or twice, 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and divide between two plates. Add remaining ravioli to the pot and repeat dividing between remaining plates. Spoon sauce over ravioli and serve with additional grated cheese, if desired.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese with Bacon

8 ounces elbow macaroni

6 slices center-cut bacon

1 onion, chopped

5 cups butternut squash, cubed

3 ½ cups chicken broth, divided

¾ cup low-fat milk

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 pinch nutmeg

1 pinch salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 pinch pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded, divided chopped parsley (optional)

Cook macaroni noodles according to package instructions. Set aside.

In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp. Chop and set aside.

In the same pan, add chopped onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until pieces are soft and lightly caramelized.

Add butternut squash cubes to onions along with 2 cups chicken broth. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until squash is soft and most liquid is reduced.

Pour squash and onions into a bowl and add milk, remaining chicken broth, dry mustard, nutmeg and pinch of salt and pepper. Puree mixture until smooth and creamy.

Pour pureed sauce into a saute pan. Over low heat, add Parmesan cheese and ¾ cup sharp cheddar cheese a little at a time, stirring constantly. Add noodles and stir well.

Add salt and pepper, to taste. Top with chopped bacon, remaining cheese and chopped parsley, if desired.