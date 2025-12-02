A symphony of talent: Bishop England students hit the right note

Bishop England High School students not only excel in academics – they’re making waves with their music, too.

For some, the usual suspects of the band room take a backseat to more unique and captivating sounds. From the soulful cello to the commanding tuba, these young musicians have created a harmony of talent that deserves some recognition.

Shining light on the tuba

Freshman Henry Wagener commands the largest and lowest voice in the orchestra, the tuba.

“I would consider it a more uncommon instrument compared to others you would see in a typical band,” he said. “It’s the lowest and largest instrument, and while it doesn’t typically get the spotlight, it’s the most enjoyable to play.”

Wagener discovered the tuba in middle school at Marrington Middle School of the Arts, where he tried out several instruments. “The tuba was the one I was most compatible with,” he said. “I was the only one in the school who played the tuba, and I thought it was really cool.”

Although he says the tuba is easy to learn, Wagener noted that mastering it takes time. “You need a lot of breath and a strong embouchure,” he said.

He credits his success to his Marrington teachers, Swati Linder and Holly Hauschild. “They really helped me learn to play the instrument and made classes so enjoyable.”

Wagener has achieved several honors, including a Superior with Distinction award at the school’s regional band performance and participation in Berkeley’s All-County Band, the Solo and Ensemble Band, as well as the school’s jazz band. “What I enjoyed most were the people I met and the fun pieces we played,” he said.

Although the cost of a personal tuba has been a barrier, Wagener dreams of continuing his talent after he graduates in 2028. “I would love to continue playing the tuba in college or take classes on the side.”

A dual threat on guitar and bass

Senior Jacob Perry splits his musical talents between the guitar and bass guitar, making him a double threat.

“I feel that this is more unique because most guitar or bass players usually just play either one, not both,” Perry said.

His family’s love of rock music inspired him to pick up the guitar six years ago, and his skills have only grown since teaching himself to play using online books and videos.

“What I enjoy most about playing the guitar and bass is that I can teach myself to play anything as long as I put time and effort into it,” Perry said. “My mom also plays both bass and guitar too, and we love to play songs together!”

Perry’s ultimate dream is to open his own business, teaching others how to play.

“It’s always been a dream of mine! For now, I plan on playing throughout college and my life, and I hope to meet new people to play with as well.”

A cello star with big dreams

Senior Bella Danielson has been playing the cello since kindergarten, beginning at Ashley Hall, where music was a requirement. Her passion for the instrument grew quickly, and by middle school, she was enrolled in both the Lower and Upper School Orchestras.

“I always had a music teacher that I took lessons with once a week, then in middle school and freshman year it was an everyday class,” Danielson said.

Although she finds the cello easier to learn than other string instruments, Danielson says it’s harder to master.

“There are seven to eight different hand positions to move up the fingerboard,” she said. “The cello is really unique because it’s an instrument you can play in three different music clefs because of the large fingerboard.”

Danielson’s dedication shines in performances like those at The Oaks assisted living facility, but one of her proudest achievements is just around the corner.

“This February, I’m going to perform at Carnegie Hall with the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra, which is a huge dream and accomplishment I am very grateful to have the opportunity to achieve.”

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue playing the cello in college. “I would love to take music electives or participate in student organizations that play music for the community.”