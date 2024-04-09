Tailgate Traditions

Each season, sporting events of all kinds attract massive crowds to stadiums, living rooms, and parking lots.





That’s right – parking lots. Where games take place, fans flock to parking lots to partake in the American tradition of tailgating.

Here in the South, where college football reigns supreme, tailgating is not just a pregame activity – it’s a tradition that combines the best of sports, food, and community. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team, partying before a concert, or you’re there for the barbecue and wings, tailgating is what elevates it all.

What is tailgating?

Tailgating is more than just a prelude to a sporting event – it’s a full-blown social outing. It involves setting up a temporary party in a parking lot or an open space near the venue, where friends, family, and even strangers come together to enjoy food, drinks, games, and music.

Tailgating doesn’t discriminate; it’s a way to gather before a game, concert, party, homecoming event, Fourth of July celebration – the list goes on. The ritual is all about bonding with friends and fans while savoring party platters and soaking in the pregame excitement.

Locals who tailgate

Charleston takes tailgating to another level, incorporating the city’s cuisine, good weather, and game-day pride. Just ask Elizabeth Killen, who didn’t fully grasp the tailgating culture until she moved from Minnesota to Charleston and married into a family of die-hard Clemson fans.

“I didn’t see the sacredness of college football until I met my husband,” Killen said. “I married into the fun of celebrating the end of summer because it marks the commencement of football season and the excitement of going up and down I-26 on Saturdays with hundreds of other vehicles all bearing our teams’ mascots.”

Killen said the essentials of a good tailgate involves a good tent to provide shade and a welcoming space for guests. She noted that corn hole or other yard games are a must to keep kids entertained. When it comes to food, she swears by boiled peanuts and Charleston favorites like Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, and Publix.

“Tailgating – with its traditions, sense of community, and seriously good food – has me head over heels for college football,” she beamed.

Colin Slaven, a Mount Pleasant resident and avid Charleston Battery supporter, has been tailgating since he moved to America in 2005. He called tailgating one of the many American traditions he has come to love.

“I’ve been to many stadiums around the U.S. and Americans take pregame celebrations in all sports to a whole different level,” Slaven said. “It’s impressive how much time and effort goes into tailgate preparation before these sporting events.”

Slaven used to spend his weekends at the MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island, tailgating for the Charleston Battery before the team moved to the Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant. He’s part of a group called The Regiment, longtime Battery supporters who “go all out every home game with food, drinks, and games for everyone to enjoy.”

“Tailgating is so much more than drinking and eating before events; it’s more like belonging to a group of die-hard supporters who treat each other like family,” Slaven said. “Best of all are the memories made at these events before matches. Tailgating sees no color, race, religion, and makes you forget about this crazy world for a few hours. It’s actually a stress relief.”

Tailgating isn’t limited to just college sports and game days; it’s also a tradition for school homecomings and community gatherings. Take the annual Cainhoy Alumni Homecoming tailgate for example, a weekend-long celebration involving a parade, local business vendors, jump castles, games, food tents, and a homecoming crowning.

Troy Richardson, a Cainhoy native, said the homecoming tailgate is something that generations of Cainhoy alumni look forward to every year.

“It’s truly precious to me and our community, there’s just nothing like it,” he said. “As far as what keeps people coming back every year, I’ll say it’s simple: community! Cainhoy is a very unique place that has produced special and gifted individuals. From doctors, principals, business owners, to even NFL players, we all carry pride and appreciation for the place that made us.”

Richardson noted that, like many rural communities, areas like Cainhoy can often be overlooked. “But tailgating provides us that space to celebrate and fellowship with each other and provide a glimpse to our future at what togetherness looks like and all the love it brings.”

How to throw a tailgate party

Tailgating season is here. But you still have time to get your spread in order – no one wants a bland menu, a boring atmosphere, or a parking nightmare. Whether you tailgate from your pickup truck or your parking lot, here are some tips to help you make the most of your tailgating experience.

Choose the right location: Find a spot that’s convenient, comfortable, and close to the action.

Get a vehicle: Your vehicle is the heart of your tailgate. It transports your guests, food, gear, and serves as the focal point for setup. Decorate it with banners, flags, or stickers to show some team spirit.

Prepare a menu: Food is king in the South, and your tailgate menu should reflect that. Consider preparing dishes that are easy to serve and share – Lowcountry boil and barbecue are always a hit – or order some Charleston favorites like boiled peanuts and fried chicken from popular spots like Bojangles or Publix.

Tailgate essentials: Essential gear includes a tent for shade, chairs for seating, a grill or stove for cooking, and coolers for keeping food and drinks cold. Don’t forget plates, utensils, napkins, and trash bags.

Show team spirit: Decorate your tailgate with your team’s colors, banners, and gear. From DIY tailgate decor to face painting, the more spirited, the better!

So, as the grills fire up and the flags wave, remember that it’s not just about the food or the game — it’s about sharing a moment, creating memories, and embracing the joy of community.