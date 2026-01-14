Take a deep-dive into the cost of waterfront living

It's a recreational amenity that is rare and scenic, yet relatively prevalent on Daniel Island and Cainhoy Peninsula: waterfront residential homes.

Deep-water properties on Daniel Island and those located along Clements Ferry Road, including communities such as Beresford Hall and Beresford Creek, offer homeowners a "year-round backyard vacation" with access to swimming, boating, and fishing just a few hundred feet from back porches, bedrooms, and living rooms.

While the surrounding area boasts a wide offering of these waterfront wonders, there is a significant price difference when it comes to waterfront prices between homes on Daniel Island and those off Clements Ferry Road.

Recent sales of deep-water homes on Daniel Island ranged from about $1,128 to $2,327 per square foot, with another sale recorded at $1,670 per square foot.

By comparison, deep-water homes along Clements Ferry recorded sales at approximately $617, $685, and $750 per square foot.

While individual home features such as age, renovations, and amenities like swimming pools can influence pricing, these figures clearly illustrate a notable price distinction between Daniel Island and surrounding areas.

But why?

The higher price per square foot on Daniel Island is largely attributed to its lifestyle appeal: Daniel Island offers small-town living within a master-planned community that was built with a strong emphasis on conveniences and outdoor activities.

Residents have access to extensive walking and biking trails, pocket parks, restaurants, grocery stores, medical facilities, and essential services such as postal and delivery locations.

The ability to complete daily needs without leaving Daniel Island proper has put a premium price tag not just on landlocked homes, but also on high-value properties located on deep water.

In comparison, waterfront homes off Clements Ferry Road are lower in price as the area continues to add infrastructure, residential communities, and new commercial and retail businesses to an area once notable only for its long corridor of industrial offices and warehouses.

As for beachfront properties, Sullivan’s Island remains the most expensive zip code in the area, where sales data reflects a different market dynamic altogether.

Only two homes sold on Sullivan’s Island last year, and an additional year of data was needed to locate another comparable sale.

Limited inventory contributes to exceptionally high pricing, with recent sales averaging approximately $3,056 per square foot.

The price disparity is largely driven by setting and lifestyle. Sullivan’s Island offers a relaxed beach-town atmosphere and functions as its own distinct municipality. New short-term rentals are prohibited, with only a small number of properties grandfathered under previous regulations.

Once a grandfathered rental property is sold, if the new owner does not continue its rental status, the right to rent is permanently forfeited. This restriction can be particularly attractive to buyers seeking a non-rental, owner-occupied community, further enhancing the island’s desirability and value.

Ultimately, the price differences between these markets reflect three distinct areas: one with convenience, one with growth potential, and one with a beach-town atmosphere.

