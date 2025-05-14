Take a moment to Pause for Positivity

The Daniel Island School Student Council recently had the idea to acknowledge an initiative called Pause for Positivity.

The Pause for Positivity initiative is a display of colored ribbons that will soon be hung on a gate in the school cafeteria. The initiative originally started in Virginia, and we as a community should spread this act, sharing our positivity and kindness to others.

How do you get involved, you may ask?

All you need are a bunch of different colored ribbons, markers, and someplace to hang the ribbons on school grounds, like a gate or fence. Each participant will be given a colored ribbon of their choice. They are to write any desired positive note on it. Some may write a positive quote, a positive reference, or even just their thoughts or how they feel.

The Pause for Positivity initiative isn’t just easy to do; it can also be an awesome way to bring a community together as well.

Spreading positivity is just as important as doing your laundry – no one likes a buildup of negativity or dirty socks. And once you get that laundry done, you feel good about yourself – just like when you put smiles on others’ faces. Also, think how many people’s days you’ll make when they get to read your positive ribbon.

Please join the Daniel Island School in this act and spread your kindness to others who need it.

And, if you have time after making the world a better place, do your laundry.