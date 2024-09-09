Taking time to remember 9/11

Along with the 9/11 Heroes Run set for Sept. 16 on Daniel Island, many other events are planned in the Charleston area to honor those who fell during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York, Sept. 11, 2001.

23rd 9/11 Memorial Climb to Remember

The 23rd 9/11 Memorial Climb to Remember will be held at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark on Sept. 11, 8-11 a.m.

The Memorial Climb participants use the ballpark's steps to climb 110 stories to honor the 412 first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Climb is sponsored by the Low Country Chief Petty Officer Association and the Sector Charleston Morale Committee.

For more information or to sign up, visit the website.

11th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk

The 11th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. The 4.5-mile walk begins in Charleston at East Bay and Grace Bridge streets, concluding with a memorial ceremony on the USS Yorktown's Flight Deck to honor the fallen of Sept. 11, 2001.

Registered participants of the walk will receive complimentary admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

Founded by five Charleston-area firefighters in 2013, Tian Griffieth, the late John Johnston, Ray Kozik, Andrew Spratt, and David Hanley, the walk honors the 343 FDNY firefighters and all 2,977 victims lost on that tragic day. According to the event’s website, “What began as a humble tribute by representatives from Summerville Fire Department, Old Fort Fire Department, and Joint Base Charleston Fire Department has blossomed into a beacon of remembrance, drawing participants from every corner of our community.”

For more details, visit 11th Annual 9/11 Silent Walk event website.

Daniel Island Rotary: Experiences of 9/11/2001

On Sept. 11, 7:30-8:30 a.m., the Rotary Club of Daniel Island will host its meeting, Experiences of 9/11/2001.

The meeting will be held at Blackbaud, 65 Fairchild St., with club members sharing their personal stories about the fateful day.

On the organization’s website it explains, “Jackie Kohlhepp [said] a few weeks ago that some of our Club members were not born then or were not old enough to appreciate what happened To them, it is history. While that is true, it is history that should not be forgotten. The United States was attacked by a terrorist organization on its own soil. Previously, terrorism was thought of as something ‘over there,’ certainly not here. That view has been indelibly changed. For most of our Club members it is a day that will never be forgotten. Please join us in remembering the nearly 3,000 people that died on that day.”

Fourth Annual Walk to Remember

The Fourth Annual "Walk To Remember" will begin at 9:20 a.m. on the Mount Pleasant side of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in the parking lot.

Event organizers encourage participants – especially firefighters, veterans, police officers and others – to wear their turnout gear, boots and pack, and other traditional gear.

Organizers plan to time the walk, starting at 9:20 a.m. to reach the middle of the bridge before 9:59 a.m., the time when the first of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.

“We will stand by until 10:28 a.m. when the second tower collapsed. Afterwards, ‘Last Alarm’ will be played and a moment of silence. Then we continue our walk to [the] Charleston side and back.”

For more information, visit the event website.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The Citadel will be hosting a Memorial Stair Climb on Tues, Sept. 10, 4-5pm, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston.

"Come join us at The Citadel for a special in-person event honoring the heroes of 9/11,” reads the event website. “Lace up your sneakers and climb the stairs in remembrance of the brave individuals who sacrificed their lives that day. This climb is a powerful way to pay tribute and show solidarity with our first responders. Let's come together as a community to honor their memory and support their families. Don't miss this opportunity to participate in a meaningful event that will leave a lasting impact."

Space is limited, so reserve your spot online.

Travis Manion Foundation 2024 9/11 Heroes Run

The tradition will continue on Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m., with the Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run on Daniel Island, at Charleston Fire Department Station 18, 235 Seven Farms Drive.

To register for the run, go online.