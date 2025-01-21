Tap-to-pay is here to stay

In an era where convenience and speed are key, more consumers are opting for contactless payment methods, tapping their cards or smartphones to complete transactions.

With the rise of digital wallets like Apple Pay and tap-to-pay technology, cash is becoming less common, marking a shift in the way people handle payments.

According to a 2024 digital wallet satisfaction study by J.D. Power, 48% of U.S. consumers have used a digital wallet in the last 90 days, a 12% increase from last year. Visa also reports that 80% of all in-person Visa card purchases are made at contactless-enabled merchants, a trend driven by both convenience and enhanced security.

Tap-to-pay uses Near Field Communication, which allows communication between a payment terminal and a contactless-enabled device, such as a smartphone or NFC-enabled credit card. When you tap your device near the terminal, transaction data is securely transmitted, typically within seconds.

“Each transaction generates a unique code, ensuring quick, safe payments,” a recent Sekure Payments press release stated. “Security features like tokenization – replacing sensitive card details with a token – reduce fraud risk, making tap to pay safer than traditional card payments.”

For businesses, faster transactions can mean shorter lines and happier customers, especially during peak hours. For consumers, the speed and convenience of tap-to-pay, along with security features like biometric authentication, can make it easier to pay.

“Being able to easily tap and go saves me time and I don’t even need to carry a wallet anymore,” said Daniel Island resident and shopper Caroline Reid. “Plus, it feels more secure than using a card where I have to input my PIN.”

The pandemic played a significant role in accelerating the adoption of contactless payments. Health concerns over touching physical surfaces drove many consumers and businesses to adopt contactless solutions. A Mastercard study found that 79% of respondents cited safety as a reason for switching to contactless payments.

The tap-to-pay trend has since grown exponentially. Visa reported that less than 1% of U.S. Visa card transactions were contactless in 2019, but by 2023, that number had risen to nearly 10%, with over 300 million contactless-enabled Visa cards in circulation.

Many local businesses, like Paisley of Daniel Island, have embraced the change. Boutique owner Lori Nadelstumph, said, “The credit card system offered Apple Pay and tap-to-pay options after COVID-19. I don’t think spending has gone up or down because of it, but customers like that we have Apple Pay as an option because it’s all on their phone and everyone is never without one these days.”

Looking ahead, the future of payments is clear: cash is on the decline, and digital wallets, mobile payments, and tap-to-pay cards will continue to dominate. The J.D. Power study predicts that the value of digital wallet tap to pay transactions will grow by more than 150% by 2028.

Dan Sanford, senior vice president of Visa Navigate, explains it best: “Contactless is the future of payments. Soon, almost every customer in the U.S. will have the choice to tap his or her cards, mobile devices, wearables, or other new form factors at traditional POS devices. It will increasingly become part of how a consumer pays in the future.”