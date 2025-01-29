Tappin’ tunes and singing hits at the brewery

Nestled in the vibrant community of Daniel Island and its surrounding areas, Organic Music has grown into more than just a monthly event.

It is a movement, a family, and a celebration of music’s ability to connect and inspire.





What began over 15 years ago as a backyard jam session has flourished into one of the area’s most cherished gatherings for musicians and music lovers alike.

Now hosted at Two Blokes Brewing off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, Organic Music offers a space where creativity thrives and the joy of making music takes center stage.

A Backyard Beginning

The roots of Organic Music stretch back to a simple yet powerful idea: creating a space for musicians to come together and play without the pressure of performing for an audience.

Inspired by time spent in Ireland, where locals would gather in pubs and communicate through their instruments, founder Kevin Kreamer set out to bring that sense of musical camaraderie to Charleston.

“The first Organic Music event was in my backyard,” Kreamer said. “I wanted to create a space where musicians of all levels and styles could come together and make music. It wasn’t about performing; it was about connecting through the joy of music.”

Over the years, that vision has remained steadfast, even as the event has evolved and grown. The transition from a backyard gathering to a monthly event at Two Blokes marked a turning point, allowing the community to expand beyond close friends to include new musicians, listeners, and supporters.

A Home at Two Blokes Brewing

For the past several years, Two Blokes Brewing has been the heart of Organic Music. Kreamer said the brewery’s welcoming atmosphere and strong community ties have made it a perfect venue for the monthly events, which are held on the third Sunday of each month from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event typically features 20-plus musicians covering around 40 songs with an ever-changing lineup and an unscripted format that keeps things fresh.

“The nice thing about our format is that musicians can request different elements — a violin, a mandolin, a harmonica, or even a kazoo — to add to their songs. It’s completely organic, and the first time we play a song together is often live at the event.”

Themes that Bring the Music to Life

Each month, Organic Music events revolve around a theme, adding an extra layer of fun and creativity. Past themes have included Hot Country Nights, Motown Soul, British Invasion, and even an ‘80s Night, which was such a hit that it’s already slated to return in August.

This year’s lineup kicks off with Love Songs and Libations on Feb. 16 and a potluck theme of randomly assigned songs on March 23. Kreamer said these themes challenge musicians to step outside their comfort zones and explore new genres, which can lead to magical moments of collaboration and discovery.

“We’ve created a space where people can be creative and share in music. Whether you’re playing, singing, or just listening, it’s all about connecting and having fun,” Kreamer said.

Professionals, aspiring artists, and even first-timers are invited to join. Adam Berkowitz, now a regular, had never played music in front of people until his discovery two years ago.

“Finding Organic Music has led to finding more music, fun, people, and ultimately, more of myself,” he said.

Young musicians are encouraged to strum and sing as well. Bryan Carter and his teenage daughter Kathryn have been performing at Two Blokes over the last 12 months. Carter said the musical outlet is the highlight to his happiness, “not to mention seeing my daughter flourish… which fills me with hope and, of course, pride. I am very thankful to (Kreamer) and all the Organic community more than I could ever convey.”

Not a Traditional Open Mic

“We keep trying to find the right phrase,” Kreamer said. “I like ‘open musician,’ but the songs are curated to some degree… meaning we have most of the songs picked and ordered, and musician lineup figured out ahead of time.”

Participation each month does require signing up in advance. It’s a first-come, first-served process. Interested artists submit one to three song choices that fit within the given theme, and if they’re the first to claim it, it’s theirs.

“You can play it however you want,” Kreamer said. “We have all our other musicians… ready to join in. We try to prearrange the groups, so we know who’s doing what, and even if they never practice together, each musician can look at the songs ahead of time and know the key, style, and vibe.”

Additionally, the group hosts a tune-up session, usually a week before the event, also held at Two Blokes. It’s a way for new musicians to meet the group and get familiar with the process.

“The cool thing about the format is that you get to play with different musicians on a regular basis. Not to mention, our song lists are so diverse — from Led Zeppelin to T Swift and everything in between in the same night.”

The People Behind the Music

While many individuals have contributed to the success of Organic Music, Kreamer praised co-host Kevin McNamara, who he said has played a pivotal role in managing sound, organizing events, and running the operation smoothly. He noted that McNamara’s input has been instrumental in the group’s growth.

Kreamer also gave thanks to the late Matthew Symons, the original brewer whose passion for homebrewing helped establish the connection between Organic Music and Two Blokes Brewing.

“Matty passed at the tail end of COVID-19. He had a stroke. He was a dear friend, and like me, embraced community.

“His pub became our home, and even though it is now under new ownership, there is still a tie to Matty and to our first days in my backyard when we just wanted to bring people together through music.”

Giving Back

Organic Music’s commitment to the community extends beyond its monthly events. The group regularly supports local nonprofits using music to bring joy and healing to those in need. These efforts include:

• Roper St. Francis Healthcare: Musical visits with patients, families, and staff.

• American Cancer Society Hope Lodge: Providing music at the home away from home campus for cancer patients and their caregivers.

• The Lonon Foundation: Supporting the organization’s annual fundraising gala for children who have been impacted by a parent or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis.

These initiatives not only highlight the group’s generosity but also provide musicians with opportunities to use their talents for a greater good.

Moments of Magic

Kreamer said each Organic Music event is filled with memorable moments, but a few stand out as truly magical:

• During an Irish-themed event, a singer performed an a cappella Gaelic fairy song, leaving the entire bar in awestruck silence.

• A father and his 8-year-old daughter performed “You Are My Sunshine,” with the audience stepping in to softly sing along when the young girl lost her place.

• A grandfather, his daughter, and his granddaughter all performed together, showcasing the family-friendly talents of three generations on stage.

Advice for Aspiring Musicians

For those looking to join or grow as musicians, Kreamer offers three pieces of advice: Have fun and embrace imperfections; mistakes are part of the journey. Play with others to improve and expand your musical horizons. Challenge yourself with new genres and styles to push your boundaries.

“Music brings people together, whether they’re playing, singing, or simply enjoying the moment,” Kreamer said. “Our ethos is all about community, and we’re building that through music.”

For a list of upcoming events or more information, visit Organic Music on Facebook and Instagram.