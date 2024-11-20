Target retail supplier opens Clements Ferry distribution center

A major expansion in Charleston’s logistics sector is on the horizon as Yusen Logistics Inc., a key import partner for Target retail stores, will open a new distribution center on Clements Ferry Road in late November.

Located at 2000 Charleston Regional Parkway, the 89,000-square-foot facility will replace a temporary site that has operated at the Port of Charleston’s Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston for the last two years.

The New Jersey-based logistics company provides its supply chain through ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, and management services.

The new site will increase capacity, with 130 dock doors and parking for 645 truck trailers, more than doubling the capacity of its previous location.

“We are excited to continue supporting our customers from a new permanent location in Charleston,” said Greg Futato, senior vice president of Yusen’s Contract Logistics Group.

“We outgrew our temporary transload center, where we transloaded approximately 8,000 cargo containers annually. This move allows us to enhance our capabilities to support the significant growth of our current major retail client and provide services to new customers in the Charleston market.”

SC Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin said the new Yusen Logistics facility will support growing demand in the Southeast, a region where she said the supply chain and logistics sectors are booming.

“South Carolina Ports congratulates our partners at Yusen Logistics on this critical warehouse expansion that will support our retail shippers and importers in the booming Southeast,” she said. “This investment provides much-needed capacity for our customers and keeps the South Carolina port market competitive.”

The expansion will also support other major retail shippers in addition to Target, which is the nation’s second-largest importer behind Home Depot, according to the Journal of Commerce.

Yusen Logistics officials said the new Charleston facility will represent a significant investment in the region’s logistics and warehousing infrastructure, which is aimed at enhancing the speed and efficiency of getting imported goods onto shelves across the Southeast.