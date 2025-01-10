Teacher by day, musician by night

The first notes of a blues riff ripple through the Indigo Reef Brewing Co. off Clements Ferry Road, and Eric Hatcher leans into the microphone as if he’s been doing this forever, which, in a way, he has.

By day, he educates students through the twists of history at Philip Simmons High School. By night, he transforms into a musician who lives for the stage.

“I’ve been singing and playing music my whole life,” Hatcher said. “I picked up my first guitar around 15, and I was instantly hooked. I started playing professionally at 17, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Music came first, but teaching eventually found him, unexpectedly. “I took a very unlikely route to becoming a teacher,” Hatcher said. “I dropped out of high school early in my sophomore year. I was smart enough but absolutely hated being at school. After working in the car business for over 15 years, I ended up marrying a teacher. Through her, I developed an interest in working with young people and started my path toward teaching, and now I’m in my 13th year.”

Motivated to give students a better experience than he had, Hatcher joined Philip Simmons High School when it opened in 2017 and hasn’t looked back. “I absolutely love our school and our community,” he said.

Over the years, Hatcher has played in various Charleston venues, from The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms to The Pour House on James Island, and continues a 17-year collaboration with local singer-songwriter Matt MacKelcan. Together, they’ve even performed at the Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island.

More recently, Hatcher has been doing solo shows at Indigo Reef.

“I love any kind of music that has roots to it and feeling,” he said. “I fronted a blues band when I was younger back in my hometown of Portland, Oregon, and I still have a love for blues music. I also love classic rock, soul, and country. My earliest influences were all guitarists such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, to name a few.”

Although Hatcher's music and teaching career developed separately, they inform one another.

“I do think teaching in front of 30 high school students is easier for me because I’ve spent so much time on stage over the years,” he said.

Still, he keeps the two worlds distinct.

“I try not to discuss my music with my students. I like for them to just think of me as their teacher. I do like talking about guitar with students who play, though.”

His advice for aspiring musicians or teachers?