Teaching tool or shortcut?

When a teacher in Berkeley County sits down to plan a lesson, chances are they’re no longer doing it alone.

Artificial intelligence is starting to lend a hand, from generating quiz questions to helping draft lesson outlines. While there’s plenty of debate about its future role in the classroom, district leaders say AI is here to stay.

“As superintendent, I firmly believe that embracing generative AI in our classrooms can revolutionize the educational experience for both teachers and students,” said Berkeley County School District Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon.

“Generative AI can assist teachers by automating administrative tasks, allowing them to focus more on personalized instruction and student engagement. For students, it opens up new avenues for creative problem-solving and critical thinking.”

To guide that vision, this summer BCSD released “AI Navigator: A Guide for BCSD Educators,” a playbook for teachers and students on how to use AI responsibly.





The district said the guide “marks the beginning of BCSD’s ongoing efforts to empower our educators, students, and families with the knowledge and skills to harness the potential of generative AI responsibly and innovatively.”

The district’s guidelines stress that AI is a supplement, not a substitute.

Teachers are urged to double-check for bias or errors, keep student data private, and treat AI output as a draft – the “80-20 approach,” where human judgment supplies the final polish.

The need is clear, according to the district.

BCSD found that teachers spend about 50 hours a week working, yet less than half of that is with students. By offloading administrative work to AI, the district hopes to give teachers more time for direct instruction.

GAME-CHANGER IN THE CLASSROOM?

Generative AI works by training large language models, or LLMs, on massive datasets, enabling them to generate tailored content.

For teachers, it can mean lesson blueprints or feedback suggestions; for students, tutoring-style help and new ways to explore material.

BCSD and other Lowcountry districts are experimenting with platforms like Magic School AI, which creates lesson plans aligned to state standards and coaches students through writing.

Younger students are seeing tools like the ABii app, an adaptive tutoring program that tracks progress, even eye movements, and pauses lessons when kids lose focus.

In a video introducing its AI Navigator program, BCSD posed the question, “Why can’t teachers be supported to notice changing student needs and be provided with support to enact a technology-rich lesson plan? When things change in a classroom, as they always do, why don’t the tools of the classroom make it easier for teachers to adapt to student strengths and needs on the fly?”

For homeschoolers, AI can also be a quiet game-changer.

“I use AI to create practice quizzes and come up with reading questions,” said Marisa Gomez, a Daniel Island homeschool teacher to her kids. “It doesn’t replace the lessons I teach, but it saves me hours of prep time and lets me focus on actually working with my kids one-on-one.”

AI BENEFITS VS. AI ABUSE

The potential benefits of AI can be striking: personalized learning, faster feedback, enhanced creativity, and efficiency for overworked educators.

But schools aren’t blind to the risks.

AI could tempt students into plagiarism, perpetuate societal biases, or raise privacy concerns if misused.

“AI will be used to support educational goals under the guidance of school staff, enhancing learning without replacing students’ intellectual work,” BCSD stated.

COLLEGES QUICK TO ADAPT AI

Higher education is moving quickly, too.

At the College of Charleston, an AI chatbot identifies students at risk and connects them to resources. The Charleston School of Law trains students in AI for e-discovery.

“AI has been used for years,” law professor Allyson Haynes Stuart said. “Students have the opportunity to be fluent in AI processes that can help automate other tasks as well, while remaining aware of the limitations inherent in using AI.”

Nearby, The Citadel is embedding AI literacy across campus, ensuring cadets and faculty alike understand both the possibilities and the pitfalls.

The Medical University of South Carolina is going a step further, launching an AI-integrated online Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program this fall.

“By integrating AI into the program, we are providing students with the tools to drive health care innovation, improve patient care, and lead within their communities,” said Dr. Lauren Gellar, who directs the MUSC program.

HUMAN AT THE CORE?

For Superintendent Dixon, the message is clear: AI is a tool, not a takeover.

“I do not believe this is an opportunity to replace quality planning of instruction, teaching, learning, or analysis of student data to increase student outcomes,” he said. “Rather than shying away from this innovation, we are seizing the opportunity to enhance learning, foster growth, and cultivate a generation of tech-savvy, innovative thinkers.”

Across schools and universities, the technology may be changing fast, but educators say they are determined to keep learning rooted in something no algorithm can replicate: the human connection.