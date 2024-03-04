Tennis star Sloane Stephens announces $30K scholarship

Grand Slam champion and Charleston Open top contender Sloane Stephens announced a $30,000 scholarship in honor of her late grandparents to support students in the health and medical field.

“My beloved grandparents, affectionately known as Doc and Glo, instilled in me from a very early age the importance of pursuing a quality education even amidst my training and dreams of becoming a professional tennis player,” Stephens said in a press release.

Her grandfather, Dr. Noel Smith, emigrated from Trinidad to study medicine at Howard University and settled in Fresno, California, with her grandmother, Glo, who served as the president of the National Council of Negro Women and board member of the Fresno Arts Center.

The tennis star has continued Doc and Glo’s commitment to enhancing communities.

In 2013, at the age of 20, she established the Sloane Stephens Foundation to provide opportunities for underserved children through sports and education.

The organization serves more than 10,000 youth each year by offering academic support, tennis instruction and safe havens to learn, exercise and play.

In 2021, Stephens partnered with Bold.org, one of the largest student scholarship platforms in the country, to debut the Sloane Stephens Doc & Glo Scholarship.

This is the third year the fund has bolstered students who are interested in pursuing careers in medicine or studying at an historically Black college or university.

Bold.org works with thousands of donors to award more than $4 million in annual scholarships that help reduce the prevalence of student debt. Any individual or company can create a customized scholarship, fellowship, or grant with 100 percent of the tax-deductible donation going directly to student education.

“Education is the foundation for success, and it’s something that stays with you forever,” Stephens said in the statement.

“I’m proud to work with Bold.org again to provide these opportunities to deserving students in need so they can become our next generation of community leaders and compassionate medical professionals.”

Stephens holds seven Women’s Tennis Association career titles and won the Credit One Charleston Open in 2016. She has competed in the Charleston field 10 times and said it’s one of her favorite tour stops, citing the beautiful city and amazing crowds.