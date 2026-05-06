They've got the scoop: Ye Ole Fashioned opens in Point Hope

The neon lights are on, the grills are running, and the ice cream machines are officially spinning in Point Hope.

After years of delays, inspections, and anticipation that stretched well beyond the original timeline, Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe has opened its doors at 832 Foundation St., marking the brand’s eighth location in the Charleston region and a long-awaited addition to the Cainhoy area.

What was first expected to open in 2023 slowly slipped into 2025, and then again into 2026. But now, the wait is over.

“It feels great to be at the finish line,” owner Cole Spradling said. “When we signed the lease, we were planning to open in the fall of 2023, but the construction for The Gates at Point Hope was far behind schedule, and that led to the beginning of the delays.”

The setbacks came down to a mix of construction lag and financing hurdles that dragged out the process far longer than expected. Now open, Point Hope’s newest restaurant will officially mark its arrival with a grand opening and ribbon cutting planned for Monday, May 11.

Inside, the space leans into the Ye Ole Fashioned identity that has been part of Charleston since 1972 – black-and-white checkered floors, vintage Coca-Cola signs, vinyl records, and a diner-style layout that blends nostalgia with a more modern buildout.

“The vibe of this new location is really cool. We have the old-school diner-style atmosphere with somewhat of a modern touch,” Spradling said.

The menu stays true to its roots: burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and 32 ice cream flavors served in cones, cups, and sundaes. The Cainhoy location offers dine-in and carry-out service only, staying true to the brand’s no-frills model.

Ye Ole Fashioned itself has grown through generations of family ownership. Founded in 1972 by Spradling’s uncle, Rod Lapin, the restaurant grew from a single location into a family-run network of stores across Charleston, each operated through different branches of the extended family. Spradling, who once worked in the original Savannah Highway shop as a teenager, later left a 12-year career in government defense contracting to take over the North Charleston store in 2019.

“That’s really where it all started for me,” he said, describing his path into ownership. “I started working there young and always knew I wanted to own my own store one day.”

Now, Point Hope adds another chapter and another community space the brand hopes will extend beyond just food.

“We do a lot of giving back to the community through the schools and youth sports programs. We also hire a lot of high school kids and give them the opportunity to learn life skills that they will carry with them throughout life and of course make some spending money,” Spradling said.

Spradling said the goal for this newest location is simple: keep it local, keep it familiar, and keep it full of families.