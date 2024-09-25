Thieves target trailers, cargo containers, and electric bicycles

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Sept. 1-15.

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft

On Sept. 5, Team 5 responded to a residence on Island View Court in reference to an attempted motor vehicle theft.

The victim stated that his 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was entered at some point during the overnight hours. The glove box was opened, the steering wheel cover was broken off, and the ignition switch had been damaged. The complainant reported that the vehicle registration was removed from the glove box. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Hit-and-Run Collision

Officers were called to meet a driver at Publix on Seven Farms Drive regarding a motor vehicle accident on Sept. 10. A hit-and-run collision had occurred on I-526 eastbound on the Wando Bridge.

The victim told police that he was traveling up the slope of the bridge when an 18-wheeler truck rear-ended him three times and refused to stop.

The complainant was able to obtain a picture of the license plate attached to the truck’s trailer and police noted that red paint was transferred to the victim’s vehicle. The rear bumper of the victim’s vehicle was damaged. Police advised the victim to contact his insurance company.

Larceny

On Sept. 6 and Sept. 11, Team 5 was contacted by shipping company representatives who stated that two trailers and empty cargo containers were stolen from a lot on Charleston Regional Parkway. The value of each of the stolen units totaled about $18,000. No surveillance was available in the area.

Bicycle Thefts

On Sept. 7, two electric bicycles were stolen from a parking garage on Robert Daniel Drive. Both bicycles had been secured with a chain. One bicycle was later recovered on Sept. 13 in the parking lot at Governor’s Park on Daniel Island. The bicycles were valued at $3,000 each.

Theft of Trailers

A victim’s 2015 Freightliner was parked on Robert Daniel Drive on Aug. 27. Upon return on Sept. 12, the victim discovered that his vehicle had been towed from the parking lot. When the vehicle was retrieved, it was determined that the window had been broken and a tow hitch had been removed from inside of the vehicle.

The trailer that was attached contained a Vermeer directional drill and a 500-gallon water tank.

A property manager confirmed that the trailer was not onsite at the time the vehicle was towed on Sept. 5. There are no surveillance cameras on the property. The approximate value of the stolen items is $5,000.

On Sept. 13, a victim reported the theft of a trailer sometime between Sept. 10-11 on Pinefield Drive. The trailer was outfitted to haul trash and valued at $15,000. No surveillance was available in the area.