Think you know South Carolina Revolutionary War history? Prove It!

In honor of Independence Day, challenge yourself with this quiz to see how well you know the pivotal events and figures from South Carolina during the Revolutionary War.

1. One of the first battles of the Revolutionary War took place in 1776 on Sullivan’s Island. To defend against British attacks, patriots built a fort out of which of the following?

A. Sandstone

B. Mud

C. Brick

D. Palmetto logs

2. Most patriots were from New England, Virginia, and which part of South Carolina?

A. The whole state

B. The old country

C. The backcountry

D. The Lowcountry

3. Which general from New England, who was sent to South Carolina in 1780 to replace General Gates from his command after his crushing defeat at Camden, led the southern army to brilliant victories over British troops?

A. Charles Pinckney

B. Nathanael Greene

C. Francis Marion

D. George Washington

4. What was the name of the patriot who risked his life to save the Moultrie flag after it was knocked down during the Battle of Sullivan’s Island?

A. Francis Marion

B. William Jasper

C. Andrew Pickens

D. Thomas Sumter

5. Which four individuals from South Carolina signed the Declaration of Independence?

A. Thomas Lynch Jr.; Christopher Gadsden; Arthur Middleton; Charleston Pinckney

B. Francis Marion; Andrew Pickens; Thomas Sumter; Christopher Gadsden

C. Thomas Lynch Jr.; Arthur Middleton; Thomas Heyward Jr.; Edward Rutledge

D. Arthur Middleton; Edward Rutledge; Samuel Adams; Patrick Henry

6. Among the 13 original colonies, South Carolina was the site for more battles during the Revolutionary War than any other state.

A. True

B. False

7. Under the command of Andrew Pickens, partisans led an attack and fled the field, tricking the British into thinking the Americans were retreating again. Instead, the partisans lured the British forces into a trap, where the Continental Army was waiting. This scene describes which of the following battles?

A. Battle of Fort Moultrie

B. Battle of Kings Mountain

C. Battle of Cowpens

D. Battle of Camden

8. Which battle was known as the turning point of the war when Cornwallis’ army was forced to retreat, and it stopped the British from advancing into North Carolina?

A. Battle of Kings Mountain

B. Battle of Ninety-Six

C. Battle of Moncks Corner

D. Battle of York

9. Which nursery rhyme is traditionally played every June 28th by the bells of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church to commemorate the Battle of Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776?

A. Hickory Dickory Dock

B. Baa, Baa, Black Sheep

C. London Bridge is Falling Down

D. Three Blind Mice

10. At the war’s end, South Carolina became the ______ state to join the Union when it ratified the U.S. Constitution on May 23, 1788.

A. First

B. Third

C. Eighth

D. Last

Answer Key: 1. D; 2. D; 3. B; 4. B; 5. C; 6. A; 7. C; 8. A; 9. D; 10. C.