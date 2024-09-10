Threatening email scam circulates on Daniel Island

Sgt. Chris Stinson, public information officer for the City of Charleston’s Police Department, is warning residents about a scam that is circulating in the Daniel Island area.

“We have received complaints recently of a scam that has targeted at least two DI residents. The residents were sent emails extorting money, while using Google Maps to show images of the resident’s home,” Stinson said.

“Fortunately, we do not have any reports of people paying actual money, but the concern is that the scammers are becoming more sophisticated, and mentioning a person’s name or address can be disturbing.”

The emails use threatening language and specifically mention the recipient’s address, phone number, and reference Daniel Island. The sender claims to have access to contacts, browsing history, video, and social media accounts, and demands $1,950 as a “privacy fee,” payable in Bitcoin. The email states that the transaction will not be able to be traced.

Stinson advised residents to never make contact with the sender, and they should delete the emails immediately or notify law enforcement.

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, that covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Sept. 16-30.

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft

On Sept. 16, an officer responded to Island Club Drive in reference to an attempted theft of a Kia Sportage. The complainant advised that the steering column had been ripped off the locked vehicle and the gear shift had been removed while the vehicle was parked in the driveway. Both items were left on the floorboard on the driver’s side. The incident occurred at some point between Sept. 13-16. Surveillance cameras were operable during the event but have not yet been reviewed. The case is pending.

Larceny

Team 5 was called to Enterprise Drive on Sept. 16, to investigate the theft of a skid steer from a construction site. After contacting the rental company that owns the skid steer, GPS tracking was initiated and the equipment was found in Vance, South Carolina. Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to locate the equipment.

On Sept. 23, an officer responded to the UPS Distribution Center on Charleston Regional Parkway in reference to a theft. A supervisor noticed that a tape dispenser had been discarded under a conveyor where packages are transferred from the UPS trucks to a sorting area. The employee then discovered a package on the conveyor that was abnormally light and had two types of tape on the top to seal the package. Further investigation of the package revealed that it had been emptied.

A UPS internal investigator confronted an employee, who admitted to stealing an iPhone 16 from a package. The phone was valued at $929. The employee returned the phone, resigned from his position, and left the property via Uber. The phone was sent back to the shipper for replacement, per company policy.

Hit-and-Run Collision

A victim contacted Team 5 on Sept. 16, regarding a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Clements Ferry Road. The complainant was driving toward I-526 and was approaching the intersection of Jack Primus Road when she came to a complete stop at a traffic signal.

She was rear-ended by a black sedan, which drove past her and continued through another red light. The responding officer advised the victim that her vehicle, an Ineos, has built-in recording that captures activity while the vehicle is running. Footage will be requested from the company to attempt to identify the other vehicle.