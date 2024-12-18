Three attitude adjustments to consider before Christmas

In “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Charlie Brown is having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit, so Linus says, “Charlie Brown, you’re the only person I know who can take a wonderful season like Christmas and turn it into a problem.” Ouch!

Have you ever known a person who, like Charlie Brown, can take a festive event like Christmas and turn it upside down simply because of their attitude? I have, and they are no fun to be around.

But the truth is this: 2024 has been a year like no other. And while most will not be sad to see this year come to a close, it’s important to remember that, in many ways, our attitudes can make or break us.

As we head down the stretch to close this year, now might be a good time for an attitude inventory and some adjustments where necessary. Here are three questions to consider.

Am I thankful?

Despite the challenges that came your way in 2024, nothing will reflect on your attitude more than knowing and remembering what you are thankful for right now. During a pandemic, it’s easy to focus on the negative and find things to be upset about. I get it. But during the season we are now in, perhaps it’s time for some perspective that is greater than this snapshot in time.

Charles Dickens aptly put it this way, “Reflect upon your present blessings – of which every man has many – not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”

I believe this is a good reminder for us all. Be thankful.

Am I serving?

Over the years, I have found that serving others is the surest way to get my mind off my troubles. This is one of the greatest lessons you will learn in life and leadership – it’s not about you. If you find your attitude waning this holiday season, let me encourage you to look outside and renew your purpose by serving those in need.

Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”

The day your focus is on others more than on you is when your attitude begins to shift for the better. Serve others.

Am I hopeful?

One of the underlying foundations of a positive attitude is hope. Hope sees beyond the present circumstances and holds to a greater sense of purpose and meaning that might temporarily be eluding you. Let me encourage you to press on anyway.

Remember, despite your present circumstances, your faith is not based on what you see but on what God sees. If there’s ever been a time for hopeful leaders, it’s now.

In his book “Unshakeable Hope,” Max Lucado writes, “The question is not, will God keep his promises, but will we build our lives upon them?”

This will cause your attitude to be strong in the good and bad times. Never lose hope.

Final Thoughts

Here’s what we know: life happens – the good, the bad, and the ugly. While we can’t always control everything that comes our way, we can control our attitude.

Focusing on being thankful, serving others, and being hopeful can help keep our attitude healthy and strong.