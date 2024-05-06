Three PSHS students round out school’s top 5

The following students round out the top five academic students at Philip Simmons High School.

Bridgit Barron Fei - Third rank

Bridgit Barron Fei not only ranked third academically in PSHS’s graduating class of 2024, she was also recognized as a South Carolina High School League Scholar Athlete, a Thumbs Up Guys Scholar Athlete candidate, a Palmetto Fellow Scholar, and as a junior marshal in 2023. Fei also earned All-Region volleyball awards in 2023 and 2024.

Her leadership was evident as captain of the varsity volleyball team and treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Fei will be attending Wake Forest University, where she plans to major in business.

Asked to share a message with her fellow classmates, Fei chose the words of Dr. Seuss: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” She added, “Thank you for all the amazing memories!”

Bridget Fei is the daughter of Merrill and Bob Fei.

Andersen Kai Spina - Fourth rank

Andersen Kai Spina ranked fourth in PSHS’s graduating class and held many leadership roles around the school.

Spina was Vice Corps Commander for the AFJROTC Unit SC-20201 and co-founder of the Kitty Hawk Honors Society “Simmons’ Forge” chapter. He also served as the drive coach for First Tech Challenge Team 13900, captain of the JV boys’ cross-country team, and Flight Club captain.

Furthermore, he received the AFJROTC Aerospace Excellence and Physical Fitness Test Awards and was nominated for the National Youth Senate Scholarship Program.

Outside of school, Spina plays guitar, drums, and is a singer/songwriter. He is also an instructor, or Senpai, at Osupurē Karate with a black belt.

Spina will be attending the University of South Carolina Honors College, where he plans to major in aerospace engineering. He earned a total of $258,000 in scholarships.

In his message to his fellow classmates, Spina quoted the rapper Drake, saying, “I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection.”

Anderson Spina is the son of Jennifer Nordby and Mark Spina.

Emily Ruth Wood - Fifth rank

Emily Ruth Wood, ranked fifth in her class, is an athlete, artist, and leader.

In athletics, she excelled in cross-country, lacrosse, and track and field, earning All-Region and All-State, as well as individual and team championships at the state level. She captained the PSHS varsity cross-country and lacrosse teams.

Wood also received an award from the Charleston Artist Guild, a New Jersey Community Founder’s Scholarship, and the Scholastic Art and Writing Silver Key Award.

Wood will be attending the University of South Carolina Honors College, where she plans to major in exercise science.

She earned a total of $87,300 in scholarships, including the Charleston Artist Guild One-Time Scholarship, a USC Palmetto Fellows Scholarship, a USC Dean’s List Scholarship, a Clemson University Merit Scholarship, a University of Tennessee Knoxville Volunteer Scholarship, a PSHS Parent Teacher Student Association Scholarship, and a Game Day Club Scholarship.

In her message to her fellow classmates, Wood offered a piece of advice, “Always strive to do your best in every aspect of your life.”

Emily Wood is the daughter of Lindsay and Bobby Wood.