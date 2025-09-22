Time is now to join Charleston holiday parade

Even though you probably haven’t carved your Halloween pumpkin yet, and your Thanksgiving menu is still in the planning stages, it is time to think a little ahead to Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.

And who doesn’t love a parade?

Planned for downtown Charleston on Sunday, Dec. 7, the city is calling for entries to add to the festivities.

“We want you to be part of it! Schools, community groups, bands, businesses, neighbors – this is your chance to help make Charleston’s parade more festive, fun, and creative than ever. Let’s fill the streets with music, lights, and holiday cheer,” stated city officials in a press release.

The parade will start at 3 p.m., ending with the treelighting in Marion Square at 6 p.m. More festivities to follow the tree lighting are being planned.

Those interested in participating can find the application online, along with the rules and guidelines.