The dream of buying a big home in the suburbs with a white picket fence may be changing – and the future is tiny.

Between a housing crisis and lingering inflation, owning a tiny home may be an innovative response to a national housing shortage, and one local business is riding the wave.

Tiny Homes of the South, located on Clements Ferry Road and led by managing partner Jeff Davidson, takes minimalism to the next level by selling park model RVs, which Davidson describes as “luxury tiny homes.”

Davidson said these dwellings are designed to offer compact, yet upscale living spaces, catering to young families and retirees.

No more than 400-square-feet in size, Davidson said these homes are built with the same materials as some million-dollar homes and include high-grade electrical and plumbing installations.

The thought of tiny living isn’t just local, it’s also gone national.

Witness the nearly 2.5 million Instagram posts with a #tinyhouse hashtag and the burgeoning number of documentaries and TV shows about small abodes, including Netflix’s “Tiny House Nation.”

Davidson believes tiny homes are the fastest growing section of real estate, as inflation rates are going up and buying power going down.

“In the Charleston area, to buy a house under $200,000 here is kind of unheard of,” he said. “Buying one of these (tiny homes) and having a mortgage payment of less than $1,500 is pretty attractive.”

Prices can range from $89,900 to around $130,000, with customization options available for the house color and types of flooring, countertops, backsplash, bathrooms, and porches.

Despite its compact size, design features like lofts, bunk beds, multifunctional furniture, barn doors, and elevated ceilings can help create a sense of spaciousness.

“Light, bright, and airy is the name of the game,” Davidson said. “These houses are very efficiently built. There’s no wasted space.”

Don’t let the words “tiny home” get to you.

Davidson’s wife, Melissa, said she witnesses a common epiphany when showing tiny homes to customers.

“People don’t realize the quality of construction until they come out and tour them. Their reaction is often, ‘Oh my gosh, this is not what I expected!’” Melissa Davidson said. “It’s a lot bigger and nicer than you’d think.”

There are still crucial considerations for potential tiny home buyers along the Lowcountry coast, as additional inspections may be needed, as well as ensuring the new home’s location is approved.

“The first question I ask when a person walks in the door is, ‘Do you have land?’ It’s got to be approved for their lot before it goes through spending money,” Davidson said. “Do your homework on what you’re buying and what you’re getting into.”

If it’s the right fit, Davidson said tiny living can offer numerous benefits, including affordability, lower energy costs, and simplified maintenance.

“Live large, carry less. There’s a lot of freedom in having less stuff.”

For more information on tiny homes, you can visit tinyhomessouth.com or contact additional tiny home dealers throughout the Lowcountry.