Tips to help teens choose a career path

American teens are preparing for a workforce shaped by AI, new approaches to education and economic uncertainty. While challenges are real, optimism remains high.

In fact, 94% of teens said they are optimistic about their future careers, reflecting a strong sense of hope and ambition, according to research from Junior Achievement and Citizens.

The two organizations have partnered for more than 18 years to advance financial empowerment nationwide, with the bank allocating funding and volunteer support, including more than $630,000 in 2025 to support financial empowerment programs that give people the confidence and tools they need to budget, save, invest and pursue their goals.

However, 57% of teens surveyed believe AI has negatively impacted their career outlook, raising concerns about job replacement and the need for new skills.

“Today’s teens face a rapidly changing world, from the rise of AI to shifts in education and careers,” said Susan LaMonica, chief human resources officer at Citizens. “The survey shows they know the importance of adaptability and continuous learning.”

To help teens build skills for emerging roles and navigate their futures, consider these tips from the experts at Junior Achievement, the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices.

Explore Internships

Success depends on more than credentials alone. Survey respondents believe networking (50%) and internships (41%) are keys to future success. What’s more, 56% believe real-world experience is more valuable than a four-year degree. Internships can provide that experience and allow students to test their interest in a field while building their professional networks, developing skills that can be applied to a range of career paths, identifying strengths and weaknesses and clarifying future goals.

Consider Post-High School Education

Teens’ perspectives on education reflect their uneasiness. Only 40% of teens surveyed believe a four-year degree is always a good investment. At the same time, about six in 10 believe a bachelor’s or graduate degree is still necessary for their chosen profession, which shows how complicated these decisions can be. While many careers require a college diploma, that isn’t the only path to career success. In addition to traditional four-year universities, consider alternate education paths such as trade schools or technical programs, apprenticeships, two-year degree programs or professional certifications if applicable to your career path.

Weigh Passion Against Pay

While most teens surveyed (63%) said they would prefer a good-paying job even if it comes with stress, many are weighing passion against pay as they explore career opportunities. In fact, some top industries in which teens plan to pursue a job include health care and life sciences (30%), arts and music (27%) and content creation and digital media (25%), further showcasing that willingness. Many students are also exploring less traditional routes to build security and opportunity, with 87% expecting to earn extra income through side hustles, gig work or social media content creation.

“The data illustrates how the stressors on young people are compounding year after year,” said Tim Greinert, president of Junior Achievement USA. “It also shows how resilient and savvy students are these days in terms of understanding the world around them and deciphering the best path to the future that’s best for them.”

To learn more about preparing for future success and find full survey results, visit JA.org/FutureOfWork.

