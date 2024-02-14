Townhomes and a boat dealership planned for Sportsman Island

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 15: Cainhoy Sports Park Amenity – Site plan on 23.5 acres for an amenity, swimming pools, sports parks, a parking lot and stormwater pond at 3050 River Village Drive in Point Hope. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Steven Roach, roach.s@tandh.com

Feb. 15: Sportsman Island Drive Townhomes – Concept plan on .58 acres for subdivision and construction of 6 townhomes at 123 Sportsman Island Drive. Owner: Benjamin Stein. Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Andrew Bajoczky, andy@barrierislandeng.com