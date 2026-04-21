Traffic fatalities on Clements Ferry Road spark concern

Tragedy struck twice on Clements Ferry Road last week.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into an 18-wheeler during the morning rush near Marina Drive on April 16.

Just 24 hours later, a 79-year old-motorist died after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Reflectance Drive on April 17.

The two incidents, while isolated, occurred at opposite ends of the same 8-mile stretch of road that has evolved into the main artery of travel for thousands of commuters heading to schools, work, restaurants, grocery stores – and home.

It has also been the target of frustrated drivers who worry about high speeds and dangerous intersections while driving on Clements Ferry Road.

"We've been singing with the same voice, so to speak," Berkeley County Councilmember Jarrod Brooks said.

Brooks said both county and Charleston city lawmakers have been meeting regularly with state transportation leaders "emphasizing to DOT the need for traffic calming methods to slow motorists down and to give residents breaks in traffic so they can turn left out of their neighborhood, so they won't be so scared."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is largely responsible for the majority of traffic signals across the state. Engineers have been conducting traffic counts at certain intersections of Clements Ferry to see what areas could merit signal installations.

Plans are already in place to raise traffic lights at the Beresford Run intersection of Clements Ferry to benefit both Beresford Creek subdivision residents and tenants of Grand Oaks Parc Apartments.

DOT officials are studying the intersection of Reflectance Drive as they consider a realignment design near Highway 41 that may eventually go before public review.

Brooks said electrical wiring has also been "subbed up" at newer intersections around the forthcoming Point Hope and Del Web communities to support pending traffic lights and an increased population of people.

Despite the call for more traffic signals across Clements Ferry intersections, Brooks cautioned the installation of red lights may not resolve driver inattention or high speeds, adding that stop-and-go signals also come with their own set of problems.