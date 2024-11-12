Transform your backyard into a Winter Wonderland

As winter approaches, turning your backyard into a cozy haven for colder weather is easier than you think, according to local designers Andrea Dussault of Striped Lemon Design and Kim Kolts of the Daniel Island Garden Club.

Focus on Warm Elements

Dussault said the key to a winter-ready backyard is creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, focusing on comfort and heat.

“It’s the perfect time of year to use an outdoor fireplace or fire pit!” she said. “Along with offering warmth, they add a cozy, wintery feeling of sitting by a mesmerizing fire wrapped in a blanket, making s’mores.”

To enhance this warm atmosphere, Dussault recommends adding cozy seating.

“Nothing transforms your outdoor seating areas into a welcoming, warm space during the winter months quite like plush throws and cushions,” she said. “Sheepskin throws and chunky blankets add a winter look and keep you warm, too! Situated around the firepit, a cozy seating space offers the perfect layout for conversation around the fire.”

Create a Cozy Winter Atmosphere with Lighting

Lighting plays a major role in setting the mood.

“You can never have too many light sources to offer different layers and functionality,” Dussault said. “I love using lanterns with battery-operated candles. String lights have also become a popular way to define a space and add festive ambient lighting throughout the year.”

Kolts suggests opting for warmer, lighter colors rather than the bright white of many LEDs.

“Fairy lights, solar lanterns, and even lighted orbs hung from trees create a magical glow,” she said. “It’s great if you have dimmers on for added ambience.”

Add Festive and Natural Touches

When it comes to keeping the space vibrant, Dussault advises updating your plants to suit the colder months.

“We’re lucky here in the Lowcountry to have many plants that survive our winters,” she said. “Switching out summer plants for winter-hardy flowers and greenery will keep your gardens and patio spaces looking beautiful.”

Natural Lowcountry elements can spruce up a backyard, including evergreen trees, birch logs, cotton branches, and fresh pine garland. Kolts suggests planting materials that can survive the winter and take you into spring, such as evergreens, pansies, ornamental kale, and snapdragons.

To protect certain plants from dying in the winter, such as potted citrus trees, Dussault suggests incorporating incandescent holiday lights as a heat source.

Unique holiday decor can be the standout as well, such as cinnamon sticks, pinecones, and oyster shells. Kolts recommends tucking these native elements into arrangements.

“Lay an evergreen swag down the center of an outdoor dining table with lanterns or glass cylinder enclosed candles, or use grapevine balls as accents,” she said. “You can tuck branches into arrangements or place a wreath on the table with a gold-burnished bowl filled with pinecones.”

Winter-Ready Color Palettes

When it comes to color, Dussault draws inspiration from the coastal beauty of Charleston. “My favorite color palette is a classic winter white backdrop where I can infuse accents of festive red with coastal blues. The colors keep things classic, yet colorful for the season.”

Kolts, too, prefers incorporating earthy tones into her designs.

“I’m a fan of burnished metals right now, like bronze, gold, and pewter,” she said. “These tones blend beautifully with the live plant materials and pops of red and white.”

Make the Most of Small Spaces

Even with limited space, compact backyards can shine with the right design choices. Dussault advises selecting multifunctional furniture for small spaces.

“I love using poufs and ottomans that serve different purposes for extra seating or tables, which can easily be moved and used for different purposes,” she said.

For maximizing space, she emphasized adding tall elements to the backyard. “When dealing with a tight floor space, remember to look up. Adding height and dimension will bring your eye up to notice other design elements. Consider decorating walls, fences, gates, and balconies, or incorporating some taller plants and trees.”

Avoid Overcrowding the Space

Both designers agree less is more, especially during the holidays when various themes are on display.

“Holiday decorations seem to represent many trends that have come and gone throughout the years, accumulating in lots of different themes and styles that end up getting mashed together, but don’t necessarily fit together,” Dussault said. “Try to avoid an unorganized look by sticking with a specific theme or style and pulling out anything that doesn’t fit that decor.

According to Dussault, the best route is to avoid the clutter and stick to a minimalist approach with a cohesive theme. “Be thoughtful and selective about what you really want your space to look and feel like and stay focused on your goal. Avoid trying to force fit everything that you have.”

Kolts agreed, saying, “Stick with one or two predominant colors, and keep scale in mind. Try not to reinvent the wheel. I like to use my basic furniture that is there all year and just add the seasonal flourishes.”

Make your backyard a cozy escape this season – because winter nights are better by the fire. As Dussault puts it, “Winter is the perfect time to create a warm, inviting space to gather with family and friends.”