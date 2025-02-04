Trash day moves to Wednesdays for select Clements Ferry residents

Select residents along Clements Ferry Road will see a change in their garbage and yard waste collection schedule beginning in April.

Trident Waste will take over collection services from Capital Waste, shifting the pickup day from Tuesday to Wednesday for 1,070 residents.

The change affects residents living in the area between Point Hope and Cainhoy homes near Fogarty Creek. This includes all homeowners in Point Hope, the Peninsula, Nelliefield, St. Thomas Point, the Oak Bluff subdivision, and homes along Reflectance Road.

Residents on Daniel Island will not be affected.

Bay Sheehan, communications coordinator for the City of Charleston, explained the reasoning behind the change: “We made the decision to move the 1,070 residents to Wednesday to allow for continued growth in the area from all the new construction that is happening.”

Trident Waste already serves approximately 16,300 residents on Johns Island and outer West Ashley. Sheehan noted that Trident Waste has a strong track record in waste collection.

“Service will be more reliable and there will be less missed collections,” he said. “Trident Waste has more trucks and employees who will be able to fill in if a truck breaks down.”

To ensure a smooth transition, the city has placed notification stickers on garbage cans for those residents who will be affected by the change and has sent announcements through the City of Charleston newsletter. Additionally, residents are encouraged to download the Charleston TrashTracker app to receive automatic notifications about service updates.

The city is looking to enhance waste collection efficiency with this transition to Trident Waste. By making this change, officials hope to accommodate the area’s growth and provide reliable service for residents.

“Our goal is to improve efficiency and to better serve you!” the city newsletter stated.