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TRC reviews future Cainhoy projects

Tue, 09/08/2026 - 5:18pm admin

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter 

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE 

Thursday, Sept. 3: Governors Cay - Cainhoy. Proposed construction of 14 residential units on 2.8 acres at 755 Forrest Drive. TMS: B2710002114. Owner: Beazer Homes LLC. Applicant: Stantec Consulting Services Inc. Contact: Taylor Reeves, taylor.reeves@stantect.com

Thursday, Sept. 3: Forrest Acres Circle Sidewalk – Cainhoy. Proposed sidewalk to serve commercial property on .5 acres at 1050 Forrest Acres Cir. TMS: B2710002027. Owner: Ryan Hyler, Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Contact: Andrew Bajoczky. 

Thursday, Sept. 3: Skatell Tract ESP - Cainhoy. Proposed early site package for a future development on 51.32 acres. TMS: B2710002026. Owner: TS DI LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn. 

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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