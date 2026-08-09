TRC reviews future Cainhoy projects
Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter
RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE
Thursday, Sept. 3: Governors Cay - Cainhoy. Proposed construction of 14 residential units on 2.8 acres at 755 Forrest Drive. TMS: B2710002114. Owner: Beazer Homes LLC. Applicant: Stantec Consulting Services Inc. Contact: Taylor Reeves, taylor.reeves@stantect.com.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Forrest Acres Circle Sidewalk – Cainhoy. Proposed sidewalk to serve commercial property on .5 acres at 1050 Forrest Acres Cir. TMS: B2710002027. Owner: Ryan Hyler, Applicant: Barrier Island SC, LLC. Contact: Andrew Bajoczky.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Skatell Tract ESP - Cainhoy. Proposed early site package for a future development on 51.32 acres. TMS: B2710002026. Owner: TS DI LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn.