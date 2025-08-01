Trendy hipsters?

When it comes to staying ahead of the trend curve, kids today have their pulse on what’s “in” – from fashion to accessories to technology.

While some trends feel like throwbacks to decades past, others are fresh and unexpected, reflecting a mix of creativity and peer influence.

We asked local parents to spill the scoop on what their children are into these days, offering a snapshot of 2025’s youth culture.

From Lululemon to a return of the ’90s

These days, middle school hallways are buzzing with brands like Lululemon, Nike, and Free People, according to Mount Pleasant resident Jennifer Snyder. The mom of two says her daughters’ style ranges from cozy athletic wear to baggy gym clothes.

“I think they’re going for a chill, laid-back beach vibe,” she said. “But trends come and go so I’m not sure if there’s much rhyme or reason to any of it.”

Snyder notices her girls observe what is being worn or used around school, and she doesn’t allow them access to TikTok or Instagram. One surprising shift is the battle of the water bottles.

“Stanleys were a must-have last year, but now they’re out. I refused to buy them because they are impractical and impossible to tote around in a book bag. Now Owala water bottles are in and are a welcome change. Much more travel friendly.”

Accessories like Touchland hand sanitizers, Sol de Janeiro perfumes, special pens, and art boxes also rank high on the list. “We don’t adhere to most trends; I want my girls to be their own authentic, unique selves. But with the exception of some clothes, it’s unavoidable.”

The unavoidable clothing in question? The resurgence of ’90s fashion staples, including boot-cut jeans, Mary Janes, slip dresses, spaghetti straps, fur coats, and bucket hats. “It’s all cyclical,” Snyder said. “What goes around comes back around. We’ll see it all again in 30 years.”

Soft, quirky, and self-care focused

On Clements Ferry, elementary schoolers are gravitating toward soft collectibles and skincare rituals. Mandy Williams laughed as she explained her kids’ current obsession.

“Jellycats! They’re these adorable, plush toys with all kinds of personalities. My kids love them and even trade them with friends. It’s a whole thing.”

But it’s not just about cuddly toys. Williams’ kids are stepping into the world of self-care.

“I woke up one day and suddenly they were into skincare. We’ve made trips to Sephora for face masks and creams. It’s adorable but also a little surreal. When I was their age, my ‘skincare routine’ was all about glitter gel and Lip Smackers,” she said.

Effortlessly cool on two wheels

High school boys are keeping it casual – but with intention.

“It’s all about Chubbies shorts, Crocs, and that fluffy, perfectly messy hair,” said Bill Costin, a Daniel Island father of two. “They’re going for the effortless look, but you can tell there’s effort behind it.”

And then there are the e-bikes. “These are their new favorite toys,” Costin said. “They ride them everywhere, but I think it’s a Daniel Island thing too. It’s their version of freedom and fun. Back in my day, it was skateboards and BMX bikes. Now it’s all about electric rides.”

Costin marveled at how trends spread today. “Social media means everyone’s in the loop instantly. But some things never change. Every generation has its must-have sneakers or iconic look.”