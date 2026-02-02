Tri-County Biological Science Center first of its kind

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis joined local leaders to cut the ribbon on the Tri-County Biological Science Center, the first regional DNA-testing collaboration in South Carolina’s history, on Jan. 26.

The new 21,000-square-foot facility, located at 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston, features state-of-the-art forensic biology laboratory space, executive offices, and secure evidence storage.

The center will support law enforcement agencies across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties by analyzing physical evidence, assisting coroners with the identification of human remains, and providing expert testimony in court.

“Today isn’t just about opening a building. It is about opening doors to justice, answers, and healing for people in our community,” Sheriff Lewis said in a statement. “This center represents what can happen when counties come together with a shared purpose: serving victims, protecting the innocent, and strengthening public safety across the Tri-County area.”

The Biological Science Center is the result of a partnership between Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties. Sheriff Lewis expressed gratitude to Berkeley County Council for approving the funding and to Charleston County leaders for their collaboration in bringing the project to fruition.

“From a human standpoint, this is a game changer,” Lewis stated. “For victims and their families, waiting months, or even years, for DNA results can feel like reliving trauma over and over again. Faster testing allows us to move more quickly toward justice, closure, and healing.”

With the opening of the center, DNA evidence will now be processed locally rather than being delayed by long backlogs elsewhere. This change is expected to significantly reduce turnaround times, provide quicker investigative leads, and deliver faster answers for victims and their families while also easing the burden on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Forensic Services Laboratory.

“DNA doesn’t just help us identify suspects. It also helps us clear those who are innocent,” Sheriff Lewis stated. “Faster access to accurate forensic science strengthens trust in the justice system by ensuring investigations are thorough, fair, and based on facts.”

Provided by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.