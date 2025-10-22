Trick or treat, not just for sweets

For kids with food allergies, Halloween can be scary, but not for the reason you think.

For millions of children, it’s not haunted houses or spooky costumes that pose a threat; it’s the candy. A single bite of the wrong treat can trigger life-threatening reactions, leaving many families hesitant to let their kids join the neighborhood fun.

That’s where the Teal Pumpkin Project comes in, turning porches into safe havens and ensuring every child can enjoy trick-or-treating.

Daniel Island’s Tess Ferm, recently crowned Miss America's Teen 2026, knows this reality firsthand.

“My family heard about the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2013,” she said. “As someone who’s lived with severe food allergies, the idea immediately meant something to me. It felt like a simple but powerful way to make Halloween more inclusive. I know how isolating it can feel to have to skip out on traditions like trick-or-treating, and I wanted to help make that night safer and more fun for every child.”

The concept is simple: households paint a pumpkin teal – the color of food allergy awareness – to signal they offer non-food treats like stickers, bubbles, glow sticks, pencils, or mini toys. Items are kept in a separate bowl from candy to prevent accidental exposure.

Families can still hand out traditional candy, but the teal pumpkin ensures that no child is left out.

Ferm, who shares life-threatening allergies with her brother, emphasized the impact, saying, “Kids’ faces light up when they realize they get to pick from the teal pumpkin treats, especially those who have allergies or know someone who does.

"It’s a reminder that even small actions can make a big difference.”

Daniel Island neighbors like Nicole Ierardi joined the project after learning some local children couldn’t partake in candy.

“We made sure to have fun trinkets available Halloween night so they could be included in the joys of trick-or-treating. Then, less than a year later, we discovered our own child had severe anaphylactic food allergies, which meant most Halloween candy was not safe for him. There are so many reasons children may not be able to participate – from food dye sensitivities to just needing a break from sugar!”

Now Ierardi sets out two separate buckets on Halloween: one with regular candy and another filled with temporary tattoos, stickers, bubbles, and games. Both bowls turn up empty by night’s end.

Nelliefield subdivision resident Jodi Hawkins, whose son reacts to red dye, also sets out alternative treats for neighbors who have similar dietary restrictions.

“Our cul-de-sac sets up tables with regular candy, dye-free candy, and the teal pumpkin with non-food items. It makes it inclusive for all of the kids with allergies!”

Started in 2012 and expanded by the Food Allergy Research and Education organization in 2014, the Teal Pumpkin Project is now a global movement making Halloween inclusive for all children.

“Trick-or-treating is a core-memory and the Teal Pumpkin Project has raised great awareness for those who cannot have traditional candies,” Ierardi said. “Walking up to a house and being able to participate is a gift of inclusivity to many children!”