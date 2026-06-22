Trident Tech hosts free financial aid workshop Tuesday

Trident Technical College will host a FAFSA Frenzy event on Tuesday, June 23, to provide free, in-person assistance to students, families and community members completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a key step in accessing financial support for higher education.

The event runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the college’s Thornley Campus, Bldg. 300, Rm. 339. It is open to the public, including current and prospective students.

FAFSA Frenzy is organized by the college’s Educational Opportunity Center and offers one-on-one assistance to help participants complete and submit their applications. Staff will guide attendees through each step of the process, including creating a FSA ID and ensuring required information is submitted correctly.

“The FAFSA can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Will Amos, director of the Educational Opportunity Center at Trident Technical College. “FAFSA Frenzy gives students and families the opportunity to sit down with experienced staff who can walk them through the process and make sure they leave with a completed application.”

Participants are encouraged to bring the following documentation that is required to complete the FAFSA, including:

FSA ID credentials

Social Security number and date of birth

2024 federal tax returns (for students and, if applicable, parents or spouses)

Email account access information

Dependent students are encouraged to attend with a parent or have a parent available by phone, as both student and parent information may be required.

The FAFSA determines eligibility for federal financial aid programs, including grants, work-study opportunities and student loans.

For more information, contact the Educational Opportunity Center at 843-574-6430 or visit the website.

Provided by Trident Technical College