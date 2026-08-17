Trident Tech president opens speaker series

The Daniel Island Community Speaker series is set to kick off its new season with guest Vicky Wood, president of Trident Technical College.

The presentation is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6:30-8:00 p.m., at the Daniel Island Club. Trident Tech provides an alternative for many high school grads to the traditional four-year college degree. A four-year college degree is great but may not be for everybody. Choosing to go to a school like TTC for the first two years and then transfer to the four-year college of your choice may be a student’s best option, earning the same diploma and accumulating a lot less debt.

Or maybe college is not the right path at all. TTC offers 83 programs, many of which are for high demand, good paying careers such as fiber optics, bridge and highway construction, EMTs, nursing, the culinary arts, PC Support, network management, programming languages, forensic investigators, cyber security, transportation security, and aeronautics.

As the first person in her family to graduate from college, Wood’s story resonates with many of TTC’s students and employees. After high school she attended Marion Technical College where she earned her associate degree. She continued her education, eventually earning a doctorate in higher education leadership and working her way up to chief academic officer and provost. “My community college experience fostered my passion for helping others change their lives through higher education which has been my lifelong career,” she said in a statement.

Prior to the program, there will be a cash bar and passed hors d’oeuvres, 6:30-7 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 7 p.m. and will conclude around 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but attendees must register online in advance.