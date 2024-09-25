Troop 519 celebrates achievements at recent Court of Honor

Troop 519 held the September Court of Honor on Sept. 11 at Holy Cross Church honoring scouts who have earned rank advancement and merit badges since February.

After posting the colors and a moment of silence in honor of the 23rd anniversary of Sept. 11th attacks on our nation, Master of Ceremonies Julian Churchill opened the program with a welcome to families and friends of scouting.

Committee Chairman Dr. Dino Massoglia brought everyone up to date regarding the plans for the Red Balloon sale to be held the morning of Sept 28 in the church parking lot beginning at 7 a.m. to raise money for the troop.

He also mentioned first time grants from the Daniel Island Community fund and the Exchange Club of Daniel Island. These funds help with equipment needs, supplies, leadership training programs and recruiting new scouts.

The boys troop recognized 21 rank advancements, 102 merit badges and 10 special awards. Scout Master Mike Coulter said, “Our scouts are learning important life skills, including leadership, which will help them become productive citizens.”

Attending summer and winter camps provides the opportunity to earn merit badges and meet other scouts who become new friends. Coulter also pointed out that “the advancement interviews are like job interviews preparing scouts for the workplace.”

The girls troop recognized five rank advancements, 27 merit badges and six special awards. Scout Master Dan Brown thanked the parents who supported the troop and said, “while the girls’ troop is still small, we are recruiting more girls to join the fun.”

The troop also recognized the many contributions of retiring Scout Master Ruth Meloeny.

“Ruth started the girls’ troop from scratch and has helped mentor many girls, including those achieving Eagle Scout,” Brown said. “We also recognized past Scout Master Joe Coates for his many contributions to the troop and our community.”

Coulter and Brown both spoke about their appreciation for the mentoring they received from Meloeny and Coates.

After the awards ceremony, the troop leadership transition occurred with Senior Patrol Leaders Meredith Leeke and Mackey Jernigan turning their positions over to Olive Maher and Tommy Coulter.

Troop 519 also recognized three new Eagle Scouts this year and there are six to seven additional scouts who will complete their Eagle projects over the next few months.

With nine scheduled campouts, the scouts enjoy lots of outdoor fun while learning new skills over the year.