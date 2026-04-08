Troop 519 recognizes rank advancements, merit badges at Court of Honor

On March 25, Scouts BSA Troop 519 gathered at Church of the Holy Spirit for its semi-annual Court of Honor, recognizing a season of accomplishments, growth, and outdoor adventure.

The evening began with the presentation of the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Scouts leading attendees in the Scout Oath, Scout Law, and Outdoor Code.

Serving as master of ceremonies, Scout Finn Thomas then welcomed Troop Chair Ruth Meloeny to open the program.

“The Troop has had a fun and productive six months,” said Meloeny, “and we are here tonight to recognize the many achievements of our Scouts.” She thanked the Scoutmasters and adult volunteers who help support the troop year-round.

Led by Scoutmasters Dan Brown and Cathy Leake, Troop 519 had seen significant progress since its last Court of Honor in September. Scouts earned more than 50 merit badges and advanced in rank, with many completing badges during winter camp. The troop also stayed active outdoors with campouts, hikes, and hands-on training, including Wilderness First Aid certification for several participants.

“A November campout also allowed our Scouts to help over 100 Cub Scouts from our region learn wildlife conservation and the tenants of Leave no Trace,” Scout Master Leake said.

That same spirit of adventure carried through the season’s outings.

Scoutmaster Brown highlighted a November kayaking trip to Capers Island, where Scouts paddled out before camping on the beach. Other recent activities included a 20-mile weekend hike along the Foothills Trail by the girls troop and a return trip to the Whitewater Center in Charlotte.

During the ceremony, Senior Patrol Leaders Meredith Leake and Addison Stuart presented merit badges and rank advancements. Additional recognition was given for special honors, including the National Medal for World Conservation and District Scout of the Year, both earned by Meredith Leake.

The troop also celebrated a major milestone for several members. Since September, Eagle Scout ceremonies have been held for Suguri Yamaguchi, Matthew Wright, Olive Maher, and Julian Churchill, while other Scouts are currently completing their Eagle projects.

With continued support from families and leaders, Troop 519 remains focused on helping Scouts build leadership skills, confidence, and a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors.